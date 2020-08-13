Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Weld County School District No. RE-7 (Platte Valley), CO's GOULT bonds

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating on Weld County School District No. RE-7 (Platte Valley), CO's $6.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the district's history of strong financial performance evidenced by the accumulation and maintenance of healthy reserves and liquidity. The rating further reflects a modestly-sized tax base, a solid management team, and conservative debt management practices leading to a manageable debt burden with rapid principal amortization. The rating also incorporates the significant tax base concentration in the oil and gas industry, resulting in historical tax base volatility. The rating also reflects the district's high fixed costs as well as an elevated pension burden associated with the state-wide pension plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Weld County School District No. RE-7 (Platte Valley), CO given the district's healthy liquidity position. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Platte Valley changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating assignment is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program and primarily reflects the state's liquidity, the program's strong district oversight, and guarantee of timely payment by the state in the event of a shortfall.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects stability in the district's prior years' financial performance, as well as management's detailed forward budget, which provides for a plan to address near-term potential operational challenges of reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a plan to adjust the budget to incorporate any softening of revenue declines if realized. While the district's tax base is highly dependent on the oil and gas industry, a track record of maintaining healthy reserve levels despite historical tax base volatility mitigates the risk associated with the significant concentration. Further, the stable outlook also incorporates recent pension reform at the state level that will benefit participating school districts over the long term, but elevated unfunded liabilities and ongoing annual contribution gaps will persist for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material increase in liquidity and reserves

-Growth and diversification of the tax base

-Significant moderation of the debt, pension, and/or fixed cost burdens

-Rating upgrade of the Colorado School District Enhancement Program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained decline of full market values

-Material reductions in fund balance or liquidity

-Continued growth in pension burden and significant underfunding of annual obligations

-Rating downgrade of the Colorado School District Enhancement Program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the District and are secured by the district's full faith and credit. All taxable property within the boundaries of the district is subject to ad valorem property taxation without limitation as to rate and in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds when due. The bonds are also backed by the Colorado School District Enhancement Program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Series 2015 and to pay the costs of issuance of the bonds.

PROFILE

The district encompasses 288 square miles in Weld County and is favorably located near the Denver metro area. The district is approximately 58 miles northeast of downtown Denver, CO (Aaa stable) and 40 miles east of Fort Collins, CO (Aaa stable). The district serves a population of 5,169 in and around the Town of Kersey, CO. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are construction, manufacturing and retail trade. The district's tax base has high exposure to the oil and gas industry.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

