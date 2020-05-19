Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aaa ENH to Ennis ISD, TX GOULT bonds

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Ennis Independent School District, Texas' $4.2 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have $115.3 million in outstanding GOULT debt. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the district's moderately sized tax base, resident income indices near the national median, healthy financial reserves, and a manageable pension burden. The rating also reflects the district's moderate taxpayer concentration and a notably high debt burden that includes a significant use of capital appreciation bonds and an ascending debt service structure.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Ennis ISD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Ennis ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued growth and diversity of the tax base

-Significant decline in the debt burden

-Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Contraction in the tax base

-Trend of operational imbalance that leads to weaker reserve levels

-Significant use of financial reserves to supplement debt service

-Further leveraging of the district

-Rating downgrade of Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds constitute direct obligations of the district, payable as to principal and interest from ad valorem taxes levied annually against all taxable property located within the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund the Series 2010 bonds for expected net present value savings and no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with the City of Ennis, which is located in the Counties of Ellis (Aa1) and Navarro, approximately 35 miles south of the City of Dallas (A1 stable). As of October 2017, the district's enrollment was 5,880 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

