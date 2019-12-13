Moody's assigns A1 deposit and issuer ratings to Norinchukin Bank Europe

|
|
13 Dec 2019
Paris, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time
deposit and issuer ratings of A1/Prime-1 to Norinchukin Bank Europe
N.V. (NBE). Moody's also assigned to NBE first-time
Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr),
a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3 and an Adjusted BCA of a3.
A stable outlook was assigned.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NBE is a wholly owned banking subsidiary of the Japan- based Norinchukin
Bank (NB, A1/A1 stable, a3) and is domiciled in the Netherlands.
The bank was created in 2019 with two main objectives.
Firstly, NBE will assist its parent in accessing EU-based
central counterparties (CCP) for repo clearing and the refinancing facility
of the European Central Bank (ECB). Repo transactions constitute
NB's main channel for sourcing euro-denominated funding to
back its large portfolio of European government bonds. To date,
NB has been carrying out repo transactions against this portfolio through
its London branch. The United Kingdom's expected exit from
the European Union prompted NB's decision to relocate these transactions
to a legal entity based in the EU. NBE will enter into repo transactions
with third-party financial institutions and will transfer the cash
received through reverse repo transactions to the parent company.
NBE will also provide a committed liquidity facility to NB, which
will be secured by an equivalent amount of highly rated bonds borrowed
from NB.
Secondly, NBE is to become the hub for the group's food and
agricultural banking business focused on Japanese corporations located
in continental Europe and for project finance business in Europe.
These activities, both of which are strategic elements in NB's
mid-term business plan, will start at NBE only after 2020.
In the meantime, the bank will essentially source transactions on
behalf of its parent company until the required operating and control
systems and framework are in place. Loans extended by NBE will
be financed with long-term funding provided by the parent company.
The assigned ratings are based on Moody's view that NBE will be
highly integrated with NB managerially, operationally and financially.
Moody's also considered NBE's business plan, including
its projected financials.
Given the substantial amount of repo/reverse repo transactions and the
committed facility to the parent relative to the other businesses,
intercompany assets are expected to account for at least 80% of
NBE's total exposures. Fees received from NB are also expected
to represent more than 50% of NBE's operating income.
Given NBE's essential role as NB's point of access to euro
funding and its strong interdependencies with the group, Moody's
views NBE as a highly integrated and harmonized subsidiary of NB and therefore
assigns a BCA and adjusted BCA of a3 to the entity in line with NB's
BCA and adjusted BCA.
Given NBE's very high degree of integration in NB and the expected
limited amount of external unsecured funding relative to its total liabilities,
Moody's does not foresee a resolution scenario at NBE as a standalone
entity but rather in the context of the resolution of the overall group.
Consequently, NBE's Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis is consistent
with the Basic LGF analysis applied to the parent company, resulting
in no LGF uplift from the adjusted BCA for deposits and senior unsecured
debt, and one notch uplift for the CR Assessment.
For the same aforementioned reasons, Moody's believes NBE's
senior creditors will benefit from the same very high probability of support
from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) as the parent company,
given NB's importance as the central financial organisation for
Japan's agricultural, forestry and fishery cooperatives.
This results in government support uplift of two notches for the deposit
and issuer ratings and of one notch for the CR Assessment.
Finally, Moody's does not have any particular governance concern
for NBE and does not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to the bank.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
An upgrade of NBE is unlikely because its parent company's long-term
ratings (deposit and debt) are rated at the same level as Japan's
sovereign rating.
Factors that could move NBE's ratings down include: (1) a
change in NB's investment strategy that would result in higher credit
risk or market risk; (2) NB's tangible common equity/risk-weighted
assets remaining below 14% over an extended period; (3) NB's
nominal leverage falling below 5%; (4) a failure of the member
cooperatives, resulting in depositor losses or the need for extraordinary
financial assistance from NB; (5) signs of a fall in NB's importance
as the central institution for Japan's agricultural, forestry
and fishery cooperatives; (6) a downgrade of the Government of Japan's
rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yasuko Nakamura
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
