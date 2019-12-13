Moody's assigns A1 deposit and issuer ratings to Norinchukin Bank Europe

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Norinchukin Bank Europe N.V. Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns A1 deposit and issuer ratings to Norinchukin Bank Europe 13 Dec 2019 Paris, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time deposit and issuer ratings of A1/Prime-1 to Norinchukin Bank Europe N.V. (NBE). Moody's also assigned to NBE first-time Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr), a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3 and an Adjusted BCA of a3. A stable outlook was assigned. RATINGS RATIONALE NBE is a wholly owned banking subsidiary of the Japan- based Norinchukin Bank (NB, A1/A1 stable, a3) and is domiciled in the Netherlands. The bank was created in 2019 with two main objectives. Firstly, NBE will assist its parent in accessing EU-based central counterparties (CCP) for repo clearing and the refinancing facility of the European Central Bank (ECB). Repo transactions constitute NB's main channel for sourcing euro-denominated funding to back its large portfolio of European government bonds. To date, NB has been carrying out repo transactions against this portfolio through its London branch. The United Kingdom's expected exit from the European Union prompted NB's decision to relocate these transactions to a legal entity based in the EU. NBE will enter into repo transactions with third-party financial institutions and will transfer the cash received through reverse repo transactions to the parent company. NBE will also provide a committed liquidity facility to NB, which will be secured by an equivalent amount of highly rated bonds borrowed from NB. Secondly, NBE is to become the hub for the group's food and agricultural banking business focused on Japanese corporations located in continental Europe and for project finance business in Europe. These activities, both of which are strategic elements in NB's mid-term business plan, will start at NBE only after 2020. In the meantime, the bank will essentially source transactions on behalf of its parent company until the required operating and control systems and framework are in place. Loans extended by NBE will be financed with long-term funding provided by the parent company. The assigned ratings are based on Moody's view that NBE will be highly integrated with NB managerially, operationally and financially. Moody's also considered NBE's business plan, including its projected financials. Given the substantial amount of repo/reverse repo transactions and the committed facility to the parent relative to the other businesses, intercompany assets are expected to account for at least 80% of NBE's total exposures. Fees received from NB are also expected to represent more than 50% of NBE's operating income. Given NBE's essential role as NB's point of access to euro funding and its strong interdependencies with the group, Moody's views NBE as a highly integrated and harmonized subsidiary of NB and therefore assigns a BCA and adjusted BCA of a3 to the entity in line with NB's BCA and adjusted BCA. Given NBE's very high degree of integration in NB and the expected limited amount of external unsecured funding relative to its total liabilities, Moody's does not foresee a resolution scenario at NBE as a standalone entity but rather in the context of the resolution of the overall group. Consequently, NBE's Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis is consistent with the Basic LGF analysis applied to the parent company, resulting in no LGF uplift from the adjusted BCA for deposits and senior unsecured debt, and one notch uplift for the CR Assessment. For the same aforementioned reasons, Moody's believes NBE's senior creditors will benefit from the same very high probability of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) as the parent company, given NB's importance as the central financial organisation for Japan's agricultural, forestry and fishery cooperatives. This results in government support uplift of two notches for the deposit and issuer ratings and of one notch for the CR Assessment. Finally, Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for NBE and does not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to the bank. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN An upgrade of NBE is unlikely because its parent company's long-term ratings (deposit and debt) are rated at the same level as Japan's sovereign rating. Factors that could move NBE's ratings down include: (1) a change in NB's investment strategy that would result in higher credit risk or market risk; (2) NB's tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets remaining below 14% over an extended period; (3) NB's nominal leverage falling below 5%; (4) a failure of the member cooperatives, resulting in depositor losses or the need for extraordinary financial assistance from NB; (5) signs of a fall in NB's importance as the central institution for Japan's agricultural, forestry and fishery cooperatives; (6) a downgrade of the Government of Japan's rating. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Yasuko Nakamura

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

