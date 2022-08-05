Moody's assigns A1 deposit ratings to the Panama branch of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned A1 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings to Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, Panama Branch (ICBC Panama Branch) with a stable outlook. At the same time, Moody's has assigned long-term counterparty risk assessment of A1(cr), a long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of A1, a short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-1(cr), a short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of P-1, and a short-term foreign currency deposit ratings of P-1. The outlook on ICBC's Panama branch is stable.

A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings and stable outlook assigned to ICBC Panama Branch are in line with the long-term deposit rating and outlook of its head-office in China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, A1 stable, baa1), reflecting the fact that ICBC Panama Branch is a full branch of the Chinese bank and forms part of the same legal entity of ICBC in China (A1 stable). The obligations will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of ICBC and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves.

Corporate governance is highly relevant to banks' creditworthiness, and are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for ICBC and its Panamanian Branch we do not have any governance concerns, as its risk management and procedures are in line with industry best practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICBC Panama Branch's deposit rating is in line with ICBC's long-term deposit rating, and thus, any changes in ICBC's long-term deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the branch's deposit rating. The A1 long-term deposit rating assigned to the Panamanian Branch is aligned with the foreign currency country ceiling for Panama (Baa2 stable). Therefore, ICBC Panama Branch's rating would be affected by any upward or downward movement related to sovereign of Panama, that could result in a change to the country's foreign currency country ceiling. At this juncture, Panama's sovereign debt rating is Baa2 with a stable outlook.

In addition, ICBC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as China's sovereign rating of A1 and factors in a very high level of government support. As such, the ratings of the Panamanian branch of ICBC could be affected if there is an action at the Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating that would likely affect the rating of ICBC in China.

List of ratings:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, Panama Branch

- Foreign currency long-term bank deposit rating of A1 with a stable outlook assigned

- Foreign currency short-term bank deposit rating of P-1 assigned

- Long-term and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A1(cr)/P-1(cr) assigned

- Foreign currency long-term counterparty risk rating of A1 assigned

- Foreign currency short-term counterparty risk rating of P-1 assigned

- Stable outlook assigned

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Marimon Bernales

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

