Moody's assigns A1 first-time rating to East End Crossing Partners LLC's Private Activity Refunding Bonds Series 2021; outlook stable

Approximately $ 530 Million of Debt Securities Affected.

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to East End Crossing Partners LLC's planned $530 million issuance of amortizing private activity refunding bonds (Ohio River Bridges East End Crossing Project), Series 2021 (Green Bonds). The bonds will be issued by the Indiana Finance Authority and on-lend to East End Crossing Partners LLC through a senior loan agreement. The outlook for East End Crossing Partners LLC is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the availability-based payment nature of the project with a highly rated offtaker, a lower risk profile during the 35-year operating phase, experienced sponsors, a good operating track record with minimal deductions, and an expected average DSCR of 1.4x throughout the debt amortization period beginning in 2031.

Moody's positively recognizes the sponsors' experience (Vinci and BBGI) and track record of effectively operating similar projects as well as our belief that the sponsors have a long-term interest in the project.

The monthly availability payment is adjusted each year by a weighted average of the CPI (20% of MAP) and a fixed rate of 2.5% (80% of MAP). Debt service is the major cost factor while annual O&M costs are a small portion of the availability payment, as such sensitivity cases are relatively resilient to changes in O&M and lifecycle costs.

Appropriation risk is present but mitigated by the Aaa rating of the State of Indiana (Aa1 appropriation backed bonds), the existence of annual toll revenue that reduces the need for appropriated revenue, as well as the good operating performance since construction completion in 2016 and final acceptance was reached in 2017. The project structure is a typical availability payment structure but is uniquely constrained by the appropriation risk given the state of Indiana's biennium budgets do not allow for long-term debt obligations to be incurred. The Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) and the Indiana DOT (INDOT) have entered into the Milestone Payment Agreement and the Master Use Agreement, which governs the operating availability payments to the project. These agreements automatically renew every two years unless either IFA or INDOT give six-month notice to terminate before the end of the two-year term. Under both agreements, INDOT must request that the state appropriate to INDOT the amount requested by IFA for the Project for the next two years, given the state's two-year budget cycle.

The toll revenues are required, per the Bi-State agreement, to be sufficient to pay the following year's maximum availability payment and other related costs. Owing to the receipt of availability payments, project company's operating revenue was not impacted by COVID-19 and resulting lower toll revenue since March 2020.

Other credit considerations include the back-loaded amortization profile with amortization only starting December 2031, allowing for high distributions in the next few years but mitigated by the escalation of availability payments each year (80% at a fixed rate of 2.5%, 20% at CPI).

Liquidity is adequate with a 6-month DSRA and certain rehabilitation and handback reserve requirements. A 1.1x lock-up debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) restricted payment test provides modest additional protection to lenders.

The rating recognizes the existence of the various project agreements which place restriction on business activities and indebtedness for East End Crossing Partners LLC as well as the agreements between the sponsors as strong governance documents which support credit quality. Collectively, Moody's views these agreements as governance under its ESG framework.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the project will generate an average DSCR of 1.4x throughout the debt amortization period, an average DSCR of 1.7x during the life of the project and will operate with minimal deductions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Debt service coverage ratio above 1.4x on a sustained basis due to lower operating costs

• Extension of operating track record with minimal deductions

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• The relationship between project company and the project parties materially deteriorates

• Higher appropriation risk and the rating of the State of Indiana deteriorates by more than one notch

• Debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.2x on a sustained basis

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Proceeds from the transaction will be placed in an escrow account and will be used to legally defease the Series 2013 private activity bonds that had been issued for this project at initial financial close. The Series 2021 will be the only debt outstanding going forward.

The Series 2021 bonds will amortize until 2050 and debt service not begin to amortize until 2031 allowing for higher distributions in the first 10 years and artificially high DSCRs during this period before returning to an average DSCR of 1.4x.

Bondholders will benefit from a six-months debt service reserve account requirement, certain lifecycle cost reserve requirements and a 5-year handback reserve requirement under the project agreement, and a distribution lock-up covenant of 1.1x DSCR.

Security consists mainly of the project company's interest in the project revenues, the public-private agreement and all other assigned agreements, and project accounts including the debt service reserve account.

PROFILE

East End Crossing Partners LLC is an availability-based public-private-partnership project of a cable stayed East End Bridge facility across the Ohio River and associated roadway, tunnels and facilities, connecting Clark County, Indiana and Jefferson County, Kentucky. The project is a component of the larger Ohio River Bridges Project. Construction on the project commenced on December 27, 2012 and ended with Substantial Completion on December 17, 2016. Final Acceptance was achieved on April 18, 2017.

Sponsors include BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI, 66.7%) and VINCI through VINCI Highways (33.3%).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

