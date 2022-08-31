Moody's assigns A1 issuer rating to PACCAR; affirms A1 and P-1 ratings of captive finance subsidiaries; outlook stable

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A1 issuer rating to PACCAR Inc ("PACCAR") and affirmed the ratings of PACCAR's captive finance subsidiaries, including the A1 long-term and Prime-1 short-term ratings of PACCAR Financial Corp., PACCAR Financial Europe B.V. and PACCAR Financial Plc. The outlook is stable.

The rating actions reflect PACCAR's competitive position in the market for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, the company's industry-leading return on assets, conservative financial policies, as well as the support agreements between PACCAR and its captive finance subsidiaries.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PACCAR Inc

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned A1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Corp.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Plc

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: PACCAR Inc

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Withdrawn, previously rated (P)A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PACCAR Inc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PACCAR Financial Plc

....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating of PACCAR and its captive finance subsidiaries considers the company's leading position in the North American and European market for medium- and heavy-duty trucks with a competitive product offering derived from a continuous focus on product quality and innovation. Although the adoption of zero emission trucks is still at an early stage, PACCAR developed a range of battery electric trucks for local and regional applications and continues the development of hydrogen-based powertrains for long haul transportation.

The company's efficient operating model generates an industry-leading return on assets and provides greater resiliency during cyclical downturns, further aided by a conservative financial policy with no funded debt maintained at the manufacturing operations.

The ratings also incorporate the strategic importance of the captive finance subsidiaries for PACCAR's truck manufacturing operations, as well as the support agreements between PACCAR and each of the captive finance subsidiaries. Although short-term obligations represent about 50% of total debt, PACCAR has adequate cash and committed credit facilities to cover these obligations, if needed. Further, PACCAR's captive finance subsidiaries benefit from ample capital and maintain disciplined underwriting standards that result in low net charge-offs.

Moody's expects that liquidity on a consolidated basis remains very good, supported by $4.7 billion in cash and marketable securities, $3 billion of committed credit facilities and an estimated $1.4 billion in free cash flow, after quarterly dividends only.

The stable outlook anticipates that demand for PACCAR's medium- and heavy-duty trucks remains healthy, despite a growth slowdown in the US and European economies. PACCAR's EBITA margin will improve as manufacturing inefficiencies from supply chain disruptions abate, the production rate of PACCAR's new vehicle line-up increases, and the profitable parts business continues to grow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful diversification away from the very cyclical demand for new commercial trucks and into businesses that would support the generation of an EBITA margin that approaches the mid-teens. A material increase in the proportion of revenues generated from aftermarket parts could aid in achieving greater diversification.

The ratings could be downgraded if PACCAR were to alter its long-standing conservative financial policy, possibly from a more aggressive distribution policy or acquisition strategy. The ratings could also be downgraded if the EBITA margin is sustained below 10% or if free cash flow remains below $750 million. An erosion in the company's liquidity could also cause a rating downgrade, including a decrease in the amount of cash and committed revolving credit facilities relative to PACCAR's short-term debt obligations.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970, Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63561, and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PACCAR Inc is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks that are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. Revenue for the last 12 months ended June 2022 was $23.9 billion, exclusive of revenue from financial services.

