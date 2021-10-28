Moody's assigns A1 rating to American Municipal Power, Inc. Fremont Energy Center Project Refunding Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to American Municipal Power, Inc. - Fremont Energy Center Project's $332.4 million Revenue Bonds Refunding Series 2021A. As of October 1st 2021, the Fremont Energy Center project had approximately $468 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

American Municipal Power, Inc. - Fremont Energy Center Project's (AFEC) A1 rating considers the project's strong bond security, which is anchored by the unconditional take-or-pay obligation of a diverse group of 86 municipal project participants to pay all O&M and debt service costs. AFEC's 86 participants consist of 85 municipal electric utilities and one municipal joint action agency, which all have strong cost recovery abilities. AFEC benefits from a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve fund, sound plant operating performance, a 25% step-up provision, and access to AMP's revolving credit line facility.

AMP's operation of AFEC, a two unit 675 MW natural gas fired combined cycle facility, has provided power resource diversity and a reliable generation resource for AMP's members since it went into commercial operation in January 2012. AFEC has demonstrated a solid operating performance record, as measured by availability and capacity factors, since its commercial operation date. During 2019 and 2020 AFEC recorded availability factors of 75% and 79%, and capacity factors of 58% and 58%, respectively. From January through September 2021, AFEC recorded a 90% plant availability factor and a 58% capacity factor.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued sound plant operating performance, no material changes in AFEC's weighted average participant credit quality, and AFEC's continued sound financial performance given the take-or-pay contractual framework, including a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Participant credit quality strengthens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and extended deterioration in the plant's operating performance

- Participant credit quality declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The AFEC project revenue bonds are payable from and secured solely by the trust estate pledged under the indenture that includes a net revenue pledge by AMP. Each AFEC participant has a fixed project share, and the participant is required to pay AMP on a monthly basis an amount equal to its project share of AMP's revenue requirement. The payments are to be made as an O&M expense of the participant's electric system. The obligation to make payments are incorporated in the long-term take-or-pay contract such that the payments are not subject to any reduction, whether by offset, counterclaim, or for any other reason, nor shall they be conditioned on the performance of AMP, or any participant, and the payment shall be made whether the project is operable, operating, or for any other reason. There is a 25% step-up provision which means if it had to be exercised, the other participants in the AFEC project would have to step-up to 25% of their respective original project shares taking over any defaulted share.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021A bonds will be used to refund a portion of the outstanding AFEC Project Series 2012B revenue bonds and to fund issuance costs. The refunding bonds will be structured to provide substantially level savings with a matched maturity structure.

PROFILE

AMP Fremont Energy Center (AFEC) is a natural gas fired, combined cycle, electric power generation plant with a capacity of 512 MW (unfired) / 675 MW (fired), consisting of two Siemens-Westinghouse combustion turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, and one steam turbine and condenser. AFEC's 86 participants are mandated to pay, on a take-or-pay basis, their share of AFEC's total costs as an operating expense of their respective electric system. AFEC went into commercial operation in January 2012 and has had a good operating record.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 134 members in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware.

