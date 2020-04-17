Moody's assigns A1 rating to Aéroports de Montréal's proposed issuance of up to CAD500 million; stable outlook

Approximately CAD $500 million of rated debt affected (face value)

Toronto, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 rating to Aéroports de Montréal's ("ADM") proposed issuance of up to CAD500 million in revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

"The new debt issue will help ADM enhance its liquidity levels to manage through several months of material declines in traffic", says Catherine Deluz, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

The net proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to fund ADM's general corporate activities and its capital program. The proposed bonds will be documented under ADM's master trust indenture dated April 10, 2002 and thus will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt of ADM.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADM's A1 rating reflects its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1, low default dependence with and low probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa). ADM's BCA of a1 reflects (1) ADM's role as the third largest airport in Canada serving the needs of Montreal, the third largest metropolitan area in the country (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as ADM play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density (3) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes (5) ADM's high origin and destination traffic at about 80% (6) the improvement in ADM's metrics in the last several years reflecting limited additional debt and material traffic growth.

However, we expect that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will lead to material losses of passenger traffic for ADM in 2020, possibly lingering into 2021, and thus will deteriorate credit metrics. After the coronavirus outbreak is controlled, the timing and strength of a recovery in passenger traffic is uncertain given the current environment of international travel restrictions and deteriorating global and local economic outlook. A reversion of credit metrics to levels closer to the pre-coronavirus levels will hinge on a consistent recovery in passenger volumes over the next two to three years -- along with ADM's continued adoption of measures to strengthen its financial position. ADM has enough liquidity to manage through several months of material declines in traffic.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's rating assignment reflects the impact on ADM's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the shock.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the existing liquidity and the measures being put in place by ADM to bolster its liquidity will allow it to manage through the 2020 expected decline in revenues and that it will resume traffic growth once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the material weakening of revenues and metrics in 2020, upward rating pressure on ADM's ratings is unlikely in the near future. Upward pressure on ADM's ratings could develop if, following the lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic performance there is:

» Increased diversity of air carriers with the largest one representing less than 35% of traffic

» Substantially stronger than expected financial performance on a sustained basis including a debt per origin and destination (O&D) enplaned passenger below CAD200.

» Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level

Downward pressure on the Authority's ratings could develop if:

» It appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak has a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained travel restrictions or potential airline failures.

» Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit ADM's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade

» Undertaking of a major expansion occurs that is not justified by expected demand

» Also, a combination of the following may cause a downgrade: airline cost per enplanement in excess of CAD30, Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.75x on a sustained basis, debt per O&D enplaned passenger in excess of CAD300.

PROFILE

Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the management, operation, and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Montréal-Trudeau) and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel (Mirabel) under the terms of the Ground Lease concluded with Transport Canada in 1992 and expiring in 2072. ADM served 20.3 million passengers in 2019 at Montréal-Trudeau, while Mirabel's aeronautical operations are limited to cargo traffic.

RATING METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in this rating were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Catherine N. Deluz

Senior Vice President

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

