Moody's assigns A1 rating to Aéroports de Montréal's proposed issuance of up to CAD500 million; stable outlook

Approximately CAD $500 million of rated debt affected (face value)
Toronto, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned an A1 rating to Aéroports de Montréal's ("ADM")
proposed issuance of up to CAD500 million in revenue bonds. The
outlook is stable.
"The new debt issue will help ADM enhance its liquidity levels to manage
through several months of material declines in traffic", says Catherine
Deluz, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
The net proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to fund ADM's
general corporate activities and its capital program. The proposed
bonds will be documented under ADM's master trust indenture dated April
10, 2002 and thus will rank pari passu with the existing senior
secured debt of ADM.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ADM's A1 rating reflects its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1,
low default dependence with and low probability of extraordinary support
from the Government of Canada (Aaa). ADM's BCA of a1 reflects (1)
ADM's role as the third largest airport in Canada serving the needs of
Montreal, the third largest metropolitan area in the country (2)
the essential role the Canadian airports such as ADM play in Canada given
the country's very large size and low population density (3) the general
lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of
transportation (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees,
charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes (5) ADM's
high origin and destination traffic at about 80% (6) the improvement
in ADM's metrics in the last several years reflecting limited additional
debt and material traffic growth.
However, we expect that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will
lead to material losses of passenger traffic for ADM in 2020, possibly
lingering into 2021, and thus will deteriorate credit metrics.
After the coronavirus outbreak is controlled, the timing and strength
of a recovery in passenger traffic is uncertain given the current environment
of international travel restrictions and deteriorating global and local
economic outlook. A reversion of credit metrics to levels closer
to the pre-coronavirus levels will hinge on a consistent recovery
in passenger volumes over the next two to three years -- along with
ADM's continued adoption of measures to strengthen its financial
position. ADM has enough liquidity to manage through several months
of material declines in traffic.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental,
Social, & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions
to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of
borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety
in the airport operations. Today's rating assignment reflects the
impact on ADM's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the shock.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the existing liquidity
and the measures being put in place by ADM to bolster its liquidity will
allow it to manage through the 2020 expected decline in revenues and that
it will resume traffic growth once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In light of the material weakening of revenues and metrics in 2020,
upward rating pressure on ADM's ratings is unlikely in the near future.
Upward pressure on ADM's ratings could develop if, following the
lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic
performance there is:
» Increased diversity of air carriers with the largest one representing
less than 35% of traffic
» Substantially stronger than expected financial performance on a
sustained basis including a debt per origin and destination (O&D)
enplaned passenger below CAD200.
» Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level
Downward pressure on the Authority's ratings could develop if:
» It appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak has a more sustained
detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained
travel restrictions or potential airline failures.
» Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit ADM's
ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully
cover its costs will cause a downgrade
» Undertaking of a major expansion occurs that is not justified by
expected demand
» Also, a combination of the following may cause a downgrade:
airline cost per enplanement in excess of CAD30, Moody's debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.75x on a sustained basis, debt
per O&D enplaned passenger in excess of CAD300.
PROFILE
Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) is a non-share capital
corporation responsible for the management, operation, and
development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport
(Montréal-Trudeau) and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel
(Mirabel) under the terms of the Ground Lease concluded with Transport
Canada in 1992 and expiring in 2072. ADM served 20.3 million
passengers in 2019 at Montréal-Trudeau, while Mirabel's
aeronautical operations are limited to cargo traffic.
RATING METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in this rating were Publicly Managed Airports and
Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
