Moody's assigns A1 rating to China's US-dollar denominated bonds

Singapore, October 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of A1 to the proposed senior unsecured, US dollar-denominated bonds to be issued by the Government of China ("China"). The notes will rank pari passu with all of the China's current and future senior unsecured debt.

The ratings mirror China's issuer rating of A1 with a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China's (A1 stable) credit profile incorporates Moody's assessment that the strength of China's institutions and governance, and in particular the effectiveness of government policies, support the sovereign's capacity to mitigate the credit risks that result from ongoing increases in public sector debt, pockets of financial stress likely to become apparent from time to time, and slowing growth potential albeit from high rates.

In the near term, institutional capacity combines with financial buffers provided by a large pool of domestic savings and stable and large foreign exchange reserves to offset the credit negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the longer term, China's credit strengths reduce the risks related to ongoing tensions between the US and China, a reshaping of global supply chains and demographic pressure.

Moody's expects China's economy to grow by only 1.9% this year, before 7% growth in 2021, with the recovery driven to a large extent by the public sector at least initially. As a result, Moody's projects China's public sector debt, including governments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to rise to 185-190% of GDP in 2020-21, from 167% in 2019. Rising SOE leverage continues to pose contingent liability risks for the general government as pockets of financial pressure within the sector test the capacity of the local and central governments to mobilise resources and stem negative spillovers between sectors. Moreover, the sharp slowdown in growth and only gradual and halting recovery is likely to increase pressure on some regional banks, as already seen during 2019.

While contingent liability risks have been a long-standing feature of China's sovereign credit profile, and the central government has sought to enhance the transparency of RLG debt by restricting their reliance of LGFVs to support investment, the risks are accentuated by the economic and financial stress posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The risks are particularly relevant for regional and local government (RLGs) who continue to face a gap between their financing sources, including transfers from the central government and bond quotas, and the cost of investment. These gaps will be filled by SOEs, including Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs). Financial and commercial linkages between SOEs, banks and governments point to a likely sharing of the high debt burdens for some entities. When regional banks are themselves under stress, RLGs and ultimately the general government are likely to shoulder a bigger share of the burden.

However, close relationships between these sectors also mitigate the risks associated with management of bad debts since they broaden the pool of resources and policy tools available. More generally, China's macroeconomic policy approach to supporting growth is consistent with the authorities' stated commitment to limit excess leverage. While fiscal policy has been eased markedly this year, the stimulus provided is relatively contained at around 6.5% of GDP according to Moody's estimates. Moreover, infrastructure spending, some of which contributes to SOE debt, is likely to spread across traditional and newer types of fixed assets, and includes investment in environment, and social infrastructure, reducing the risks of a renewed rapid accumulation of excess capacity that has plagued China in the past.

While these trends represent significant challenges to China's policy effectiveness, Moody's judgment remains that policymakers will succeed over time in containing the erosion in growth. The coronavirus has intensified a shift in China's policy emphasis already underway before the shock, towards support for stable employment and growth, from policy focused on deleveraging and derisking in 2017-18. Policymakers have increased the emphasis on reforms in some areas of the economy, facilitating access to foreign firms in the industrial and finance sectors, which if effective would contribute to raise competition and support productivity. The ongoing shift towards consumers and the services sectors combined with the continued upgrading of technology and digitalization support a shift towards higher value-added sectors.

Large financial buffers in the form of domestic savings and foreign exchange reserves support macroeconomic stability and thereby provide time for policymakers to design and implement reforms.

ISSUER RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that episodes of financial stress for some local banks or SOEs are likely to continue to test the capacity of the central and regional governments to prevent contagion. However, large fiscal and foreign exchange reserves, and the government's control of parts of the economy and financial system lend effectiveness to measures aimed at stemming financial stability risks. The stable outlook on China's rating reflects balanced risks at the A1 rating level. In particular, risks to the economic outlook and relatedly to the public sector balance sheet appear broadly balanced over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations pose a significant challenge to China's authorities and over the long-term may raise fiscal costs, constrain economic growth in some regions and consequently the credit outlook. Key areas include significant remediation costs related to the long-term impact of industrial development on air quality, soil degradation and water quality. Moreover, climate change manifests in severe floods, which risks undermining investment if they become increasingly frequent.

All of these facets of environmental damage have the potential to raise health care costs over the longer term at a time when the ageing population is putting additional demands on China's health-related spending. In general, social considerations are material to the credit, given the authorities' focus on maintaining social stability through economic growth. Policy has focused on supporting employment at the aggregate level and assisting adjustment where unemployment has been a consequence of policy or structural change in the economy. China also faces challenges relating to its ageing population and shrinking workforce. These will increasingly weigh on potential growth and threaten large increases in social security spending.

Governance considerations are material to China's rating and a driver of today's action. Ongoing policy coordination and execution between various levels of government is necessary to align spending responsibilities and revenue raising capacity. Effective communication between regional governments and central authorities is also necessary to mobilize sufficient and timely resources to contain contingent liability risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An increasing likelihood that structural reforms will reduce public sector leverage and contingent liability risks could lead to an upgrade of China's rating. In particular, evidence of increasingly effective coordination within the public sector to achieve key policy objectives and address emerging financial stress would be a credit positive signal of such an outcome.

Conversely, negative pressure could stem from evidence that the medium-term growth rates that the government aims to maintain will either not be achieved, or will be achieved through further material increases in leverage, which would exacerbate economic distortions and raise financing stability risks. In this scenario, the risk of financial tensions and contagion between sectors and regions may rise, especially if the flow of information about financial health at a local level and the transmission of decisions are slow.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com, under the research tab, for related economic statistics included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

