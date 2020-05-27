Moody's assigns A1 rating to Hershey's new bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned A1 ratings to The Hershey Company's ("Hershey") planned $1 billion senior unsecured notes with tenors of 5, 10 and 30 years. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of short-term commercial paper borrowings. Other ratings of the company were unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hershey's A1 credit profile is supported by its stable demand that supports sizeable free cash flows through business cycles, strong brand portfolio and leading position in the U.S. chocolate confectionary market, good liquidity, strong profit margins, and conservative financial policy. The rating is constrained by some product and geographic concentration, certain challenges in its efforts to expand internationally, and an elevated leverage resulting from the 2018 acquisitions of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. and Pirate brands in 2018 as well as ONE brands in 2019. About 88% of the company's sales are generated in North America, and the company is exposed to potential commodity cost fluctuations; especially cocoa. These risks require Hershey to maintain stronger and more stable credit metrics than are typical of an A1 rated company. In the next year Moody's expects the impact of coronavirus to put some pressure on Hershey. While it was among the food companies to benefit from early pantry loading, the closure of many restaurant and retail venues (including Hershey's own retail stores) may mean less impulse purchasing at check-out counters, movie theaters and office vending machines. A pullback on holiday celebrations could also be a risk. Still Moody's believes that food companies, especially shelf stable products will be more resilient than some other consumer segments.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Hershey, and packaged foods companies in general, are likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.

In terms of governance, The Hershey Trust Company, as Trustee for the benefit of Milton Hershey School, controls approximately 80% of Hershey voting shares through its ownership of common stock and Class B shares. Three members of the Hershey Trust are on the twelve-member Hershey board. Hershey's executive team is currently led by Director, President and CEO Michele Buck. Buck is not a representative of The Hershey Trust. Moody's considers the influence of the Hershey Trust to result in somewhat conservative financial policies, reflected by generally low leverage and relatively modest leverage swings even after M&A.

From a social and environmental perspective, The Hershey Company's commitment to sustainability started with the founder, Milton Hershey, who believed in responsible citizenship through strong investment in local communities and the establishment of the Milton Hershey School for disadvantaged children. Philanthropy through the Milton Hershey school and other community initiatives continue to be a key mission today. In addition, the company seeks to operate the business with sustainable practices, sourcing ingredients responsibly, protecting the environment, making a difference in local communities and helping children globally to reach their full potential.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hershey will continue to sustain solid operating performance and will restore debt/ EBITDA to 2.0x or under over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects Moody's assumption that, following a period of investment in cost reducing initiatives, Hershey will improve its cash flow such that retained cash flow to net debt will continue to increase to over 30% over the next few years. Moody's assumes that proceeds from planned strategically motivated divestitures or smaller non-core assets (KRAVE, Scharffen Berger and Dagoba brands) will be used to reduce debt. Hershey's scale and diversification will likely expand over time as it pursues both domestic tuck in acquisitions and international growth but will still be limited compared with certain A1 rated peers.

To achieve an upgrade, Hershey will need significantly greater scale, product and geographic diversification, and maintenance of conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, EBIT margin falls below 15%, RCF to net debt is sustained materially under 25%, or if the company enters large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Hershey Company ("Hershey") is the largest producer of chocolate in North America and a leader in chocolate and sugar confectionary products. It has more recently expanded into better for you snack foods. Hershey is publicly traded but the Hershey Trust Company controls approximately 80% of voting shares. The company reports net revenue of approximately $8 billion annually.

