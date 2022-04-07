Moody's assigns A1 rating to JR East's EUR notes due April 2033

EUR 650 million of new debt securities rated

Tokyo, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned an A1 senior unsecured rating to East Japan Railway Company's (JR East) new EUR-denominated notes.

The outlook is stable.

The specific notes rated is:

EUR 650 million senior unsecured notes due 2033

RATINGS RATIONALE

JR East's A1 rating reflects the degree of resilience that JR East retains, given its essential role in serving the Tokyo Metropolitan Area and the surrounding territories. Passenger rail is an essential service, as a key mode of transport nationwide, and is integral to daily life and businesses in Japan.

At the same time, the company is exposed to structural changes because of the social risks associated with falling demographics and migration and the societal trend of remote working, which will force changes in operations and fare structure. Without the prospect of a full recovery in traffic volume to pre-outbreak levels, the evolution of demographics and commuter habits, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, increases the uncertainty surrounding the operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the longer-term structural changes that the company faces. Moody's could upgrade the rating in the longer term if the operating environment stabilizes, and the company returns to a positive free cash flow position and reduces its leverage to maintain stronger credit metrics, for example, free cash flow (FCF)/debt at above 5%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the pandemic has a greater-than-expected impact on JR East or if the company increases its debt-financed investments in riskier non-rail businesses, such that its credit quality does not show a sustained path to recovery after fiscal 2021 ending 31 March 2022. This includes, for example, debt/EBITDA above 7x and FCF/debt less than negative 5%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies (Japanese) published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299279. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, East Japan Railway Company is the largest rail company in Japan in terms of revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

