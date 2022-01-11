Moody's assigns A1 rating to MTN drawdowns by Agricultural Bank of China, New York Branch

Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to the following proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by the Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC, A1 stable), New York Branch.

• 3-year fixed rate notes

• 5-year fixed rate green notes

These notes will be issued under ABC's $15 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. Particularly, the proceeds raised from the green notes will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water and wastewater management.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned ratings and stable outlook are in line with ABC's long-term deposit rating and outlook, reflecting the structure of the issuance and the fact that ABC, New York Branch forms part of the same legal entity as ABC.

The senior unsecured notes to be issued under the MTN programme will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer. The notes will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer.

ABC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is at baa2, and its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is at the same level as its BCA. China does not have an Operational Resolution Regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating the debt securities of Chinese banks.

The Preliminary Rating Assessment on deposits, representing Moody's view of the expected loss on deposits in the absence of government support and before considerations of deposit ceilings, is at the same level as the Adjusted BCA. Moody's assesses that, in times of need, ABC would receive a very high level of support from the Chinese government, resulting in a four-notch uplift to the Preliminary Rating Assessment on deposits to A1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The senior unsecured note ratings are in line with ABC's long-term deposit rating. Therefore, an upgrade/downgrade of ABC's long-term deposit rating would cause a similar rating action on the senior unsecured note ratings.

ABC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as Government of China's sovereign rating and factors in a very high level of government support. As such, Moody's could upgrade ABC's rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade ABC's BCA if credit conditions in China improve, with a strong economic recovery, supported by less intensive credit growth. An upgrade is also possible if the bank's financial metrics improve, including a tangible common equity (TCE)/risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio above 11% and net income/tangible assets above 1.0% on a sustained basis. In addition, the bank will have to maintain its high nonperforming loan provision coverage, as well as strong liquidity and funding profiles.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade ABC's long-term deposit rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank weakens.

Moody's could downgrade ABC's BCA if the bank's operating environment weakens significantly; for example, if China's economic growth moderates or corporate financial leverage increases substantially. In addition, Moody's could downgrade ABC's BCA if the bank's profitability weakens significantly, with net income/tangible assets consistently below 0.5%, or its capitalization weakens, with TCE/RWA consistently below 9.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, headquartered in Beijing, reported total assets of RMB28.7 trillion as of 30 June 2021. The bank is a global systemically important bank as designated by the G-20's Financial Stability Board.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

