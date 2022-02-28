Moody's assigns A1 rating to MTN drawdowns by Bank of China, Sydney Branch

Hong Kong, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned A1 rating to the proposed USD-denominated 3-year fixed-rate senior unsecured sustainability notes to be issued by Bank of China Limited (BOC), Sydney Branch. The notes will be issued under BOC's USD40 billion Medium Term Note Programme.

The proceeds of the issuance of the notes will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible sustainability projects.

The rating outlook on the proposed notes is stable, in line with the outlook on BOC, Sydney Branch's outstanding senior unsecured notes rated by Moody's.

The assigned rating is subject to receipt of final documents, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned rating is in line with BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating, reflecting the structure of the issuance. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of BOC. The notes will at all time rank pari passu among themselves and with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC. The notes will be redeemable at par on maturity.

BOC, Sydney Branch is not a separate and independent legal person but is an offshore institution of BOC. The obligations of the branch under the MTN notes shall be finally assumed by BOC if the branch fails to perform the obligations under the MTN notes, because the head office shall be ultimately liable for the debts incurred by its branches under the law of People's Republic of China.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The MTN notes' ratings are in line with BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating. Therefore, an upgrade/downgrade of BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating would also cause a similar rating action on the MTN notes' ratings.

BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating is at the same level as the issuer rating of the Government of China, after factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the issuer rating of the Government of China, strengthen.

Moody's could upgrade BOC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) if China's credit conditions improve with strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth, and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 14.0% while its profitability maintained at around the current level.

There could be downward pressure on BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support the bank weaken or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade BOC's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase. Moody's could also downgrade BOC's BCA if the bank's capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently below 10.5% to 11.0%; and profitability, as measured by net income/tangible banking assets, reduces, which could be a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently below 0.7%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded if the bank's operations become less geographically diversified, or the profitability of its overseas operations weakens materially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of China Limited is a state-owned commercial bank and a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the bank reported total assets of RMB26.2 trillion and total equity of RMB2.3 trillion as of 30 September 2021.

The local market analyst for this rating is Nicholas Zhu, +86 (106) 319-6536.

