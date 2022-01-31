Moody's assigns A1 rating to North London Waste Authority

London, 31 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 long-term issuer rating and an a3 Baseline Credit Assessment to North London Waste Authority. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to North London Waste Authority.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating assigned to North London Waste Authority (NLWA), as well as the a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), reflects its strong and supportive institutional framework which legislates the consistent and complete funding of all of its liabilities by its constituent local authorities (LAs), the economic and fiscal strength of the constituent LAs which supports NLWA's debt affordability, its large capital programme and very high debt metrics. It also incorporates Moody's expectation of a high likelihood that the Government of United Kingdom (UK, Aa3 stable) would intervene in the event that NLWA was to face acute liquidity stress.

The rating reflects the supportive institutional framework which legislates consistent and complete funding of all of NLWA's net liabilities by its constituent local authorities. NLWA is predominantly funded by a levy on the constituent local authorities which is apportioned based on tonnages of household waste delivered to the authority by the LAs. Any deficit or surplus in any one year is adjusted in the following year's levy. This supports NLWA's stable and strong financial performance.

The rating also reflects the economic and fiscal strength of the constituent local authorities which supports debt affordability. Given the very large scale of NLWA's capital project -- the North London Heat and Power Project (NLHPP) -- relative to NLWA's gross operating revenues, the A1 rating reflects the economic fundamentals and wealth generation characteristics of the LAs. The annual levy will increase to fund the costs of the NLHPP, including interest payments and debt servicing costs. The NLHPP will have direct environmental benefits, assisting the seven constitutent LAs in meeting recycling targets and diverting waste from landfill, and Moody's considers these environmental considerations as material to the rating, as are social factors such as demographics which can determine the amounts of waste that have to be processed by the NLWA.

The NLHPP is the main credit challenge for NLWA. Due to its public procurement and ownership, the majority of the development risks will sit with NLWA and there remain risks around cost, schedule and scope which will need to be managed tightly over the construction period to FY2028. Although NLWA exhibits strong governance, exhibited by stable operating outcomes and forward planning, management of the construction of NLHPP and ensuring the resultant impact on the levy remains in line with the project's business plan represents a risk given a lack of history in NLWA managing a project of this size. The anticipated cost of the NLHPP also means that NLWA will have extremely high standalone debt metrics -- anticipated to be around 1500% of its gross operating revenues by the end of the construction period.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for regional and local governments, North London Waste Authority's assigned Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is a3. The final rating of A1 incorporates the uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the UK government in the event of severe liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

NLWA's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NLWA will maintain its stable financial performance given the supportive institutional framework and the economic and fiscal strength of its constituent LAs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material to NLWA's rating. NLWA will have to abide by targets for recycling and limits on waste sent to landfill that are expected to be introduced after the Environment Act which was published in November 2021. The North London Heat and Power Project -- NLWA's major capital project -- which requires over GBP1.2 billion in funding from the authority, will be instrumental in enabling NLWA to achieve these targets.

Social considerations are material to NLWA's rating. Demographic and societal trends -- such as population growth - affect quantities of waste produced which has direct impacts on the expenditure of the NLWA. The NLWA also has to ensure that its services do not degrade the local environment or have adverse impacts on health and safety. The coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's views as a social risk due to its impact on health and safety, did affect the amount of commercial waste produced in NLWA's area of operation due to widespread business closures -- leading to an operating surplus in FY2021.

Governance considerations are material to NLWA's rating. NLWA's standards of governance are good, aligned with the general standards of governance for all UK local authorities. Governance surrounding capital finance is detailed by the sector's Prudential Code, which is designed to ensure capital programmes are affordable, prudent and sustainable. NLWA takes a low risk approach to debt finance preferring fixed-rate long term debt and investments are managed to be highly liquid. NLWA has implemented new governance processes to manage the risk relating to its major capital project. Data transparency is strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the sovereign rating and/or a material reduction in debt levels could lead to a rating upgrade for NLWA.

A downgrade of NLWA could result from a change in the institutional framework for the NLWA, resulting in a less secure and predictable funding framework and materially higher debt levels than currently anticipated, and/or a downgrade of the sovereign rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

