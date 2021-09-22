Moody's assigns A1 rating to Oakland USD's (CA) GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Oakland Unified School District's (CA) General Obligation Bonds (Election of 2020), Series 2021A, General Obligation Bonds (Election of 2020), Series 2021B (Federally Taxable) and 2021 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The estimated par amounts are $170 million, $15 million, and $110 million, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's A2 issuer rating and A1 rating on its general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have about $1.1 billion in outstanding GOULT bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's very strong property wealth balanced against below-average resident income and slow declining trend in enrollment. The rating also incorporates the district's adequate financial position, management's continued collaboration with Alameda County Office of Education and financial oversight under the State Trustee. The rating also considers district management's commitment as well as challenges of implementing its Fiscal Sustainability Plan and City Plan. The district's elevated long-term liabilities ratio and above-average fixed costs are factored into the rating.

The A1 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that management will continue to work on aligning ongoing revenue with ongoing expenditures, which will support adequate levels of reserves and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stable enrollment trend

- Sustained increases in available fund balance and net cash

- Discontinued practice of appropriating one-time revenue to balance budgets

- Material declines in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing declines in available fund balance and net cash

- Material increases in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge. Alameda County (Aaa stable), rather than the district, levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The current offering will finance the construction and improvement of various school facilities of the district as well as refund outstanding GOULT bonds for savings.

PROFILE

The district is located in the City of Oakland (Aa1, stable) and its boundaries also include small portions of the cities of Emeryville and Alameda. The district is governed by a seven-member board and operates 81 schools (grades K-12). There are also 32 charter schools with 13,215 students that operate within the district. Oakland Unified School District's projected fiscal 2022 enrollment is 35,034.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

