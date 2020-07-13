Moody's assigns A1 rating to Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise, PA's $301 million Series 2020 A&B; Outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise, PA's $206 million Water and Wastewater Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and $95 million Water and Wastewater Revenue Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable), Series 2020B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 rating on roughly $2.15 billion of parity debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating speaks to Philadelphia Water and Sewer Enterprise, PA's (or Philadelphia Water Department, or "the department") satisfactory current financial position, with revenues supported by its large and diverse service area - primarily the city of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and its immediate suburbs. The rating also reflects the department's sizeable consent order and the system's aging infrastructure, both of which require significant ongoing capital investment. The A1 rating incorporates our expectation of substantial future debt issuance in the coming years to support the department's capital improvement plan.

The Water Department's conservative financial forecast projects moderate revenue pressure in the near term due to coronavirus-related business closures in the city of Philadelphia as well as a material increase in delinquent residential customer accounts. The department plans to offset revenue shortfalls through appropriation of its rate stabilization fund reserves and reduce capital projects to delay non-essential expenditures. The department also anticipates a significant decline in delinquencies at the end of the moratorium on service shutoffs and a resumption payment enforcement. While these financial challenges do not pose an immediate risk to the department's credit profile, prolonged economic stress in the customer base could present downward rating pressure.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Philadelphia Water and Sewer Enterprise will face both fiscal and operating challenges as a result of the coronavirus. However, we do not believe that these challenges change the department's overall credit profile at this time. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving; longer term impacts will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the department changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable given consistent historical results and our expectation that management will continue to act to maintain structural operating balance and meet coverage covenants despite near-term revenue pressures. Annual debt service requirements are currently manageable, with several consecutive years of decline embedded in the current schedule. This should serve to keep costs reasonable, even with annual new money issuances to support the department's sizeable CIP. Engineer and financial consultant reports are required for each bond issuance, also adding to operational stability and comprehensive debt planning. While we do expect some decline in debt service coverage in fiscal 2020 and 2021, we also anticipate that the reduction will be temporary, consistent with rate covenants, and still in line with the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Considerable improvement in debt service coverage

- Service area expansion / revenue growth beyond expected rate increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to meet bond coverage covenants

- Inability to increase rates commensurate with coverage requirements

- Appropriation of reserves beyond current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the city of Philadelphia, secured equally and ratably with the city's outstanding Water and Wastewater Revenue bonds. All Water and Wastewater Revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of and security interest in all Project Revenues derived from the city's water and wastewater systems.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 A&B bonds will be used to provide funds, which together with other available funds of the city, will be used to finance capital improvements to the city's water and wastewater systems and to refund a portion or all of the currently outstanding Series 1997B, 2010C, 2011B, 2012 and 2013A Bonds. Proceeds will also fund a deposit to the debt service reserve account.

PROFILE

The Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise provides water and sewer treatment service to the city of Philadelphia and some of its surrounding suburbs. PWD's customer base includes approximately 480,000 active water accounts and 545,000 active wastewater accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

