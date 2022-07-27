Moody's assigns A1 rating to Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise, PA's Series 2022C; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise, PA's $310 million Water and Wastewater Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C. Concurrently, Moody's maintains the A1 rating on roughly $2.435 billion of parity debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating speaks to Philadelphia Water and Sewer Enterprise, PA's (or Philadelphia Water Department (PWD), or "the department") satisfactory current financial position, with revenues supported by its large and diverse service area - primarily the city of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and its immediate suburbs. The rating also reflects the department's sizeable consent order and the system's aging infrastructure, both of which require significant ongoing capital investment. The A1 rating incorporates our expectation of substantial future rate increases and debt issuance in the coming years to support the department's capital improvement plan.

The Water Department's conservative financial forecasts continue to project moderate revenue pressure due to the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic and particularly high residential customer delinquencies. Higher than average delinquencies and larger bad debt write-offs have persisted through 2022, as the city's water shut-off moratorium was extended through June of this year. Though actual net operating income for fiscal 2021 outperformed budget expectations by a healthy margin, the department continues to project revenue weakness and a draw down of its rate stabilization fund through fiscal 2023. While the rate board approved a sizeable rate increase for the current fiscal year, further rate increases will be required to rebuild the department's reserves, and the rate board has historically not approved rate increases at the level requested. The department continues to project fairly narrow "legally enacted" debt service coverage through the next two years.

While these financial challenges do not pose an immediate risk to the department's credit profile, prolonged economic stress in the customer base, coupled with increasingly narrowed reserves could present downward rating pressure, particularly if sufficient rate increases are not realized.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable given consistent historical results and our expectation that management will continue to act to maintain structural operating balance and meet coverage covenants despite near-term revenue pressures. Annual debt service requirements are currently manageable, with several consecutive years of decline embedded in the current schedule. This should serve to keep costs reasonable, even with annual new money issuances to support the department's sizeable CIP. Third party engineer and financial consultant reports add to operational stability and comprehensive debt planning. Incorporated into the stable outlook is an expectation that the department will use its rate stabilization reserve to meet debt service coverage covenants in fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, we also anticipate that the reserve usage will be modest, temporary, consistent with rate covenants, and still in line with the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Considerable improvement in debt service coverage

- Service area expansion / revenue growth beyond expected rate increases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to meet bond coverage covenants

- Inability to increase rates commensurate with coverage requirements and in line with the department's internal standards - Appropriation of reserves beyond current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the City of Philadelphia, secured equally and ratably with the city's outstanding Water and Wastewater Revenue bonds. All Water and Wastewater Revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of and security interest in all Project Revenues derived from the city's water and wastewater systems. The bonds benefit from a debt service reserve, funded in cash and sized for maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022C bonds will be used to support capital improvements to the system's infrastructure and to fund a deposit to the debt service reserve.

PROFILE

The Philadelphia Water & Sewer Enterprise provides water and sewer treatment service to the city of Philadelphia and some of its surrounding suburbs. PWD's customer base includes approximately 480,000 active water accounts and 545,000 active wastewater accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

