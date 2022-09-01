Moody's assigns A1 rating to San Leandro USD's (CA) GO Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to San Leandro Unified School District's (CA) General Obligation Bonds Election of 2020, Series B and General Obligation Bonds Election of 2020, Series C (Ed-Tech Bonds) in the expected par amounts of approximately $75.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively. Moody's maintains A1 ratings on the district's outstanding parity debt and an A2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $393.4 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 issuer rating reflects above average resident income and strong property wealth within the San Francisco Bay Area as well as a sound financial position supported by conservative fiscal practices. Additionally, while the district has endured negative enrollment trends as a result of the pandemic, management continues to aggressively implement marketing strategies to attract students and expects enrollment to stabilize in the near term. The rating also considers an elevated liabilities ratio, high fixed costs and the expectation that general fund reserves will likely decline over the next few years as management spends down one-time funds.
The A1 rating for the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain healthy and adequate for the current rating level supported by management's demonstrated history of conservative fiscal management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material decline in leverage and fixed costs
- Sustained additions to reserves and liquidity driven by recurring revenue
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant growth in long-term liabilities
- Sharp enrollment declines that pressure financial performance
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district's boundaries. Alameda County (Aaa stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the General Obligation Bonds Election of 2020, Series B will fund school facility capital improvements and proceeds of the General Obligation Bonds Election of 2020, Series C will fund technology and equipment purchases.
PROFILE
San Leandro Unified School District is located in the central part of Alameda County and provides K-12 education to residents in portions of the City of San Leandro (Aa2 stable), City of Oakland (Aa1 stable), and unincorporated Alameda County. The district operates eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one comprehensive high school, one continuation high school, one independent study program and one adult school. The district's estimated enrollment for fiscal 2023 is 8,712 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
