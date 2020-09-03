Moody's assigns A1 rating to Sports & Exhibition Auth of Pittsburgh & Allegheny Cnty, PA's $113.5 million Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, PA's $113.5 million Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020. Concurrently, we affirm the A1 rating for the Authority's Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series of 2010. These bonds will be currently refunded with the 2020 Series. We have also affirmed the A1 rating for the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, PA's, $23.3 million Guaranteed Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series of 2014 as well as the $12.5 million Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series of 2010 (Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh).

Moving forward, Moody's will reflect the existing revenue special tax ratings under the Allegheny County Regional Asset District, PA rather than Allegheny County, PA.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the strength of the district's sales tax base in Allegheny County (Aa3 stable), including the diversity provided by the Pittsburgh (A1 stable) metro area. The rating also reflects that the district's revenue is derived from a broad retail sales tax, which has seen only minimal fluctuations in its 26 years of collection. The A1 rating reflects current revenue pressure due to business closures and restricted people-movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, debt service coverage was a healthy 1.8 times as of fiscal 2019 year end, and reasonable projections reflect anticipated coverage of 1.5 times for fiscal 2020, including bond debt service requirements as well as annual payments to the district's "contractual assets". In addition to healthy coverage the A1 rating reflects district cash reserves of $22 million, or roughly 20% of fiscal 2019 revenue.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We have incorporated our current understanding of these risks into our credit analysis for the district's sales tax revenue bonds, and believe that the district will not face any immediate financial or operating challenges as a result of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve; any longer-term impact on sales tax revenue will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to municipal issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of debt service coverage

- Material increase in revenue volatility

- Material economic pressure in the tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 Bonds are limited obligations of the Authority payable solely from assigned receipts and other moneys held for that purpose under the Indenture, including a portion of Allegheny Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenues. The district derives revenue from half of a 1% retail sales tax levied in Allegheny County.

Bondholders benefit from a debt service reserve funded with a surety bond sized at maximum annual debt service on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2020 Bonds will be used to currently refund the Authority's Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series of 2010 and provide for capital repairs and improvements to certain Authority facilities.

PROFILE

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County is a public instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania incorporated in 1954. The Authority's term of existence extends until April 5, 2049. The Authority is the issuer of the Regional Asset District Sales Tax Revenue bonds.

The Regional Asset District was created by an Act of the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1993 (the RAD Act) for the purpose of supporting and financing regional assets (which are defined as civic, recreational, library, sports or cultural facilities or a project designated as such by the District), engaging in their oversight and coordination, promoting cultural development, and providing financial support to regional assets. The RAD Act authorized the creation of the District as a special purpose area wide unit of local government.

The District is governed by a seven member Board of Directors (the "RAD Board"), four of whom are appointed by the County Executive, two appointed by the Mayor of the City and one elected by the other members of the RAD Board.

The District is funded through a portion of the RAD Tax, which is half of a 1% sales tax levied in Allegheny County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicolanne Serrano

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



William Oh

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

