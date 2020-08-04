Moody's assigns A1 rating to green bonds issued by China Construction Bank's Hong Kong Branch

Hong Kong, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to senior unsecured green bonds issued by China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB), Hong Kong Branch.

• USD-denominated 3-year fixed-rate; and

• USD-denominated 5-year fixed-rate.

The green bonds will be issued under the USD15 billion Medium Term Note Programme of CCB and CCB, Hong Kong Branch. The net proceeds of the issuance will be allocated to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, loans to customers involved in as well as the Bank's own operational activities in eligible green projects.

The rating outlook on the green bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned rating and stable outlook are in line with CCB's long-term deposit rating and outlook, and reflect the structure of the issuance. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of CCB and will at all time rank pari passu among themselves. The bonds will be redeemable at par on maturity.

CCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1. CCB's Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, we apply a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Chinese banks' debt securities. The Preliminary Rating Assessment on senior unsecured debts, representing our view of the expected loss of the senior unsecured debts in the absence of government support and before considerations of debt ceilings, is at the same level as the Adjusted BCA. We assess that CCB is likely to receive a very high level of support from Chinese government, in times of need, uplifting the Preliminary Rating Assessment by three notches to A1 for the senior unsecured debts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The assigned rating is in line with CCB's long-term deposit rating. Any changes in CCB's long-term deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the senior unsecured bonds.

CCB's long-term deposit rating is at the same level as the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China (A1 stable), after factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit rating should the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China, strengthen.

CCB's BCA could experience upward pressure if the bank's (1) asset quality, as measured by the problem loan formation rate, improves; (2) capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets; and (3) profitability, as measured by the return on assets, improves.

There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit rating should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support the bank weaken.

CCB's BCA could experience downward pressure if (1) the operating environment weakens materially (for example, if China's economic growth moderates or corporate financial leverage continues to increase); or (2) the bank's asset quality, capitalization or profitability weaken significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing. It reported total assets of RMB27.1 trillion and total equity of RMB2.3 trillion as of 31 March 2020.

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentations, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86 (106) 319-6536.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

