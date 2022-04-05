Moody's assigns A1 rating to preferred shares issued by RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc.

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to the fixed rate perpetual preferred shares to be issued by the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RIV). The fund achieves its total return objective primarily by capitalizing on the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund space while providing exposure to other asset classes.

The fund plans to raise about $100 million in publicly traded perpetual preferred shares. The proceeds of the transaction will be used to pay down the outstanding balance on the fund's margin financing facility and to invest in securities in accordance with its investment strategy.

Assignments:

..Issuer: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc.

....Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, $100 million (4,000,000 shares with liquidation preference of $25 per share), Assigned A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 preferred share rating reflects RIV's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage, capacity to service its obligations as well as its concentrated focus on the CEF sector and other investment companies.

Although the transaction will raise RIV's leverage and borrowing costs significantly, it provides the fund with a permanent capital base at a relatively low cost given the prospect for higher interest rates over the near term. RIV had effective leverage of about 16% at 28 February 2022 which is expected to increase to 26% following the proposed transaction. Pro forma risk-adjusted asset coverage is expected to remain strong and comparable with Aa-rated closed-end funds. Additionally, the fund operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940 which require it to adhere to asset coverage tests that supports the Aaa subfactor score for financial policy.

Based on the terms of the preferred stock issuance, annual preferred share dividends are expected to total close to $6 million. Although the fund's capacity to cover its fixed charges will be weaker, we expect it to remain strong and consistent with that of A-rated peers.

Constraining RIV's credit profile is its concentrated exposure to the CEF, BDC and SPAC sectors. The fund benefits from diverse single issuer holdings but with over 60% of managed assets allocated to the CEF sector, RIV's sector concentration score is weak relative to peers. While a high percentage of the fund's portfolio is invested in publicly traded equity securities, these equities are in CEFs, special purpose acquisition companies and business development companies which are relatively small markets with average liquidity under normal market conditions.

Moody's also considers the priority of claim of a CEF's security types in determining a fund's credit profile. A one-notch downward adjustment from the senior rating profile suggested by the key factors mentioned above is made to preferred securities to reflect the subordinate position of investors holding preferred stock relative to those holding senior unsecured debt obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of RIV's A1 preferred share rating include: 1) a significant decrease in the fund's effective leverage; 2) an improvement in the overall credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; and 3) a one-year fixed charge coverage metric sustained above 5x. Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of the fund's preferred share rating: 1) a significant increase in the fund's effective leverage or a change in the mix of the fund's leverage such that senior leverage becomes a high proportion of its total leverage; 2) a deterioration in the liquidity profile of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) fixed charge coverage is sustained below three times net investment income.

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC, the fund's investment subadvisor, is a Chicago based investment manager with over $5 billion in assets under management at year-end 2021. ALPS Advisors, Inc., is the fund's investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC), a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1205925. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

