Moody's assigns A1 rating to senior unsecured notes to be issued by State Elite Global Limited; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
A1 rating to the proposed USD-denominated 5-year fixed rate
senior unsecured notes to be issued by State Elite Global Limited and
guaranteed by China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB), Hong Kong
Branch.
The notes will be issued under State Elite Global Limited's USD2.7
billion Medium Term Note Programme.
State Elite Global Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands,
is a fully-owned special purpose vehicle of CCB International (Holdings)
Limited (unrated), which is in turn a fully-owned subsidiary
of CCB.
The outlook on the rating is stable.
The assigned rating is subject to receipt of final documentations,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned A1 rating and stable outlook are in line with CCB's long-term
deposit rating and outlook, and reflect the structure of the issuance.
The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated,
and unsecured obligations of State Elite Global Limited and will at all
time rank pari passu among themselves. The bonds will be redeemable
at par on maturity.
In addition, the guarantee on the notes provided by CCB Hong Kong
Branch is unconditional and irrevocable. Obligations under the
guarantee will rank pari passu with CCB's existing and future unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
CCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1 and Adjusted BCA,
which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA.
China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore,
Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating CCB's debt
securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government
in times of need. As a result, ratings of senior unsecured
debts are uplifted by three notches to A1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The senior unsecured bond rating of State Elite Global Limited is in line
with CCB's long-term deposit rating. Therefore, an
upgrade/downgrade of CCB's long-term deposit rating would also
cause a similar rating action on the senior unsecured bond rating.
CCB's long-term deposit rating is at the same level as the senior
unsecured debt rating of the Government of China, after factoring
in a very high level of government support. Hence, there
could be upward pressure on the rating should the Chinese government's
capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the senior unsecured
debt rating of the Government of China, strengthen.
Moody's could upgrade CCB's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with
strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth,
and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in
its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 14.0% while
its profitability maintained at around the current level.
There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit rating
should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support the
bank weaken or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.
Moody's could downgrade CCB's BCA if the operating environment weakens
significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates
further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase.
Moody's could also downgrade CCB's BCA if the bank's capitalization weakens,
with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently
below 12.0%; and profitability, as measured by
net income/tangible banking assets, reduces, which could be
a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently below
0.8%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Construction Bank Corporation is a state-owned commercial
bank and a global systemically important bank, as identified by
the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing,
China, the bank reported total assets of RMB29.8 trillion
and total equity of RMB2.5 trillion as of 30 June 2021.
The local market analyst for this rating is Nicholas Zhu, +86
(10) 6319-6536.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
David Yin
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077