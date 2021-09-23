Moody's assigns A1 rating to senior unsecured notes to be issued by State Elite Global Limited; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned A1 rating to the proposed USD-denominated 5-year fixed rate senior unsecured notes to be issued by State Elite Global Limited and guaranteed by China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB), Hong Kong Branch.

The notes will be issued under State Elite Global Limited's USD2.7 billion Medium Term Note Programme.

State Elite Global Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is a fully-owned special purpose vehicle of CCB International (Holdings) Limited (unrated), which is in turn a fully-owned subsidiary of CCB.

The outlook on the rating is stable.

The assigned rating is subject to receipt of final documentations, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned A1 rating and stable outlook are in line with CCB's long-term deposit rating and outlook, and reflect the structure of the issuance. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of State Elite Global Limited and will at all time rank pari passu among themselves. The bonds will be redeemable at par on maturity.

In addition, the guarantee on the notes provided by CCB Hong Kong Branch is unconditional and irrevocable. Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with CCB's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

CCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1 and Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating CCB's debt securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, ratings of senior unsecured debts are uplifted by three notches to A1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The senior unsecured bond rating of State Elite Global Limited is in line with CCB's long-term deposit rating. Therefore, an upgrade/downgrade of CCB's long-term deposit rating would also cause a similar rating action on the senior unsecured bond rating.

CCB's long-term deposit rating is at the same level as the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China, after factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China, strengthen.

Moody's could upgrade CCB's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth, and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 14.0% while its profitability maintained at around the current level.

There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit rating should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support the bank weaken or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade CCB's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase. Moody's could also downgrade CCB's BCA if the bank's capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently below 12.0%; and profitability, as measured by net income/tangible banking assets, reduces, which could be a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently below 0.8%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Construction Bank Corporation is a state-owned commercial bank and a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the bank reported total assets of RMB29.8 trillion and total equity of RMB2.5 trillion as of 30 June 2021.

