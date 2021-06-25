Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Alabama Community College System's (AL) three series of refunding revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to the Alabama Community College System's proposed approximately $2.7 million of Lawson State Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (maturing in fiscal 2030), $7.6 million of Northeast Alabama Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (maturing in fiscal 2038), and $15.0 million of Wallace State Community College-Hanceville Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (maturing in fiscal 2037). All three series of bonds will be issued through the Board of Trustees of the Alabama Community College System (the system or ACCS). We also maintain the A1 issuer rating on ACCS and maintain A1 ratings for approximately $220 million of outstanding rated debt of ACCS component institutions. The outlook for the system is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the A1 ratings reflects the system's important role as the primary source for two-year degrees and workforce development in the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable) with a large $865 million scope of operations as of preliminary fiscal 2020 results across 25 institutions and the System Office. State operating support provides a significant 47% of operating revenue. The ability of the system and its members to respond to changing enrollment and workforce needs supports its very good strategic positioning. Manageable leverage, ample financial reserves and consistent system-wide operating performance add credit stability. The rating also acknowledges the system's ability to reallocate resources among the institutions to pay debt service if needed and the presence of a centrally controlled reserve fund, which was funded at 67% of fiscal 2020 system debt service. That reallocation ability could prove of heightened importance as the various members of the system manage through the enrollment uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Challenges include the complexities of managing multiple institutions across the state with limited financial infrastructure to centrally monitor the various members, as well as reduced transparency due to reliance on unaudited consolidated systemwide financial statements. Exposure to a large state net pension liability further tempers the system's financial flexibility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued balanced operating performance across the system, with state funding supporting sound operating performance to meet good debt service coverage. The outlook is also based on the system's oversight role of its constituents, including the willingness and legal authority to reallocate unrestricted funds between colleges to meet potential cash flow challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved transparency and timeliness of fiscal monitoring

- Substantial increase in flexible financial reserves

- Sizeable increase in state support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating cash flow and debt service coverage at the system or individual college level

- Material decrease in state support

- Substantial decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds of each college within the system are limited obligations of the board, payable from and secured by a pledge of the tuition fee and certain other fees to be paid by each student enrolled at the respective college, referred to as pledged revenues. The per student tuition and fee amounts differ among the institutions.

For Lawson State Community College, current tuition and fee pledged revenues include tuition at $123 per semester hour for each in-state student ($246 per semester out-of-state), a $9 per semester hour facility renewal fee, and a $10 per semester hour building fee. Lawson State's pledged revenues totaled $3.0 million in fiscal 2020. On a pro forma basis (upon issuance of the Lawson State Series 2021 bonds), maximum annual debt service is estimated at $598,612 (in fiscal 2023), with pro forma coverage by fiscal 2020 pledged revenues of 5.0x.

For Northeast Alabama Community College, current tuition and fee pledged revenues include tuition at $123 per semester hour for each in-state student ($246 per semester out-of-state) and a $10 per semester hour building fee. Northeast Alabama's pledged revenues totaled $3.9 million in fiscal 2020. On a pro forma basis (upon issuance of the Northeast Alabama Series 2021 bonds), maximum annual debt service is estimated at $682,405 (in fiscal 2023), with pro forma coverage by fiscal 2020 pledged revenues of 5.8x.

For Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, current tuition and fee pledged revenues include tuition at $123 per semester hour for each in-state student ($246 per semester out-of-state) and a $10 per semester hour special building fee. Wallace-Hanceville's pledged revenues totaled $10.4 million in fiscal 2020. On a pro forma basis (upon issuance of the Wallace-Hanceville 2021 bonds), maximum annual debt service is estimated at $2,514,975 (in fiscal 2025), with pro forma coverage by fiscal 2020 pledged revenues of 4.1x.

Bond repayment is further enhanced by a resolution adopted by the board to allow the system chancellor to reallocate any unrestricted funds of any institutions within the ACCS, including student tuition and fees but excluding state appropriations, to pay debt service. This reallocation of funds requires no additional legislative or administrative approval. The broad ability to tap revenues and reserves of the entire system significantly enhances bondholder security and supports the A1 rating on the bonds.

In addition, the system has a reserve fund, at $19.9 million as of September 2020, that is available for short term loans to institutions and for payment of debt service obligations issued by the system institutions if needed. The board reserve fund policy was recently revised such that the fund is at least equal to annual debt service payments for the current year ($29 million for fiscal 2020). The system aims to increase the reserve by gradually allocating a mandatory system reserve fee of $1 per credit hour. At an increase of roughly $1.5 million annually, the reserve fund would be fully funded at the debt service level in fiscal 2025. To date, since the inception of the reserve fund in 2004, none of the system colleges have required a draw

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from Lawson State Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 will currently refund the Series 2007 bonds and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Northeast Alabama Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 will currently refund the Series 2012 bonds and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Wallace State Community College-Hanceville Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 will currently refund the Series 2012 bonds and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

ACCS is comprised of 23 community and technical colleges, the Marion Military Institute and the Alabama Technology Network, which are located throughout the state. The system recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $865 million in fiscal 2020 and served a headcount of nearly 71,000 students in fall 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cassandra Golden

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

