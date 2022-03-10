Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Alabama Community College System's (AL) two series of revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to the Alabama Community College System's (the system or ACCS) proposed approximately $11.4 million of Northwest-Shoals Community College Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (maturing in fiscal 2052) and $20.7 million of Southern Union State Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (maturing in fiscal 2034). Both series of bonds will be issued through the Board of Trustees of the Alabama Community College System. We also affirm the A1 issuer rating on ACCS and affirm A1 ratings for approximately $274 million of outstanding rated debt of ACCS and its component institutions. The outlook for the system is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating reflects the system's important role as the primary source for two-year degrees and workforce development in the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable) with a large $879 million scope of operations as of preliminary fiscal 2021 results across 25 institutions and the System Office. State operating support provides a significant 52% of operating revenue. The ability of the system and its members to respond to changing enrollment and workforce needs supports its very good strategic positioning. Manageable leverage, ample financial reserves and consistent system-wide operating performance add credit stability. Challenges include the complexities of managing multiple institutions across the state with limited financial infrastructure to centrally monitor the various members, as well as reduced transparency due to reliance on unaudited consolidated systemwide financial statements. Very limited gift support and exposure to a large state pension liability further temper the system's financial flexibility.

The assignment of the A1 rating to the Northwest-Shoals Community College Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 and Southern Union State Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, as well as the affirmation of the system-wide revenue bonds and campus-specific revenue bonds, reflects the various revenue pledges as well as the system's ability to reallocate resources among the institutions to pay debt service if needed as well as the presence of a centrally controlled reserve fund, with a September 30, 2021 balance of 73% of fiscal 2022 system annual debt service. That reallocation ability could prove of heightened importance as the various members of the system manage through the enrollment uncertainty. The A1 ratings on the campus-specific pledges additionally incorporate the issuer rating and the relative breadth of the various pledged revenue sources.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued balanced operating performance across the system, with sound operating performance to meet good debt service coverage. The outlook is also based on the system's oversight role of its constituents, including the willingness and legal authority to reallocate unrestricted funds between colleges to meet potential cash flow challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved transparency and timeliness of fiscal monitoring

- Substantial increase in flexible financial reserves - Sizeable increase in state support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating cash flow and debt service coverage at the system or individual college level

- Material decrease in state support - Substantial decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds of each college within the system are limited obligations of the board, payable from and secured by a pledge of the tuition fee and certain other fees to be paid by each student enrolled at the respective college, referred to as pledged revenues. The per student tuition and fee amounts differ among the institutions.

The special fee revenue bonds are limited obligations of the Board payable solely from and secured by a pledge of, revenues derived from the ACCS Enhancements Fee. The $10 System fee is a mandatory, system-wide fee per credit hour and is not subject to any discounting. Estimated pro forma pledged revenues of $15.3 million cover maximum annual debt service on the bonds by 3.0x.

For Southern Union State Community College, current tuition and fee pledged revenues include tuition at $123 per semester hour for each in-state student ($246 per semester out-of-state), a $1 per semester hour facility renewal fee, and a $10 per semester hour building fee. Southern Union's pledged revenues totaled $8.2 million in fiscal 2021. On a pro forma basis (upon issuance of the Southern Union Series 2022 bonds), maximum annual debt service is estimated at $2,203,400 (in fiscal 2028), with pro forma coverage by fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of 3.7x.

For Northwest-Shoals Community College, current tuition and fee pledged revenues include tuition at $123 per semester hour for each in-state student ($246 per semester out-of-state), a $9 per semester hour facility renewal fee, and an $8 per semester hour building fee. Northwest-Shoals' pledged revenues totaled $4.8 million in fiscal 2021. On a pro forma basis (upon issuance of the Northwest-Shoals Series 2022 bonds), maximum annual debt service is estimated at $952,819 (in fiscal 2023), with pro forma coverage by fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of 5.1x.

Bond repayment is further enhanced by a resolution adopted by the board to allow the system chancellor to reallocate any unrestricted funds of any institutions within the ACCS, including student tuition and fees but excluding state appropriations, to pay debt service. This reallocation of funds requires no additional legislative or administrative approval. The broad ability to tap revenues and reserves of the entire system significantly enhances bondholder security and supports the A1 rating on the bonds.

In addition, the system has a reserve fund, at $20.9 million as of September 2021, that is available for short term loans to institutions and for payment of debt service obligations issued by the system institutions if needed. The board reserve fund policy was revised such that the fund is at least equal to annual debt service payments for the current year ($28.5 million for fiscal 2021). The system will continue charging the System Reserve Fee at the current rate until the balance reaches the minimum required. At an increase of roughly $1.5 million annually, the reserve fund would be fully funded at the debt service level in fiscal 2025. To date, since the inception of the reserve fund in 2004, none of the system colleges have required a draw.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from Southern Union State Community College Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 will refund the Series 2012 Bonds, pay a premium for a policy of municipal bond insurance, and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Northwest-Shoals Community College Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 will provide funding to make certain improvements at the College's Phil Campbell campus, including demolition, construction and remodeling of buildings and related facilities for use by the college, pay a premium for a policy of municipal bond insurance, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

ACCS is comprised of 23 community and technical colleges, the Marion Military Institute and the Alabama Technology Network, which are located throughout the state. The system recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $879 million as of preliminary fiscal 2021 unaudited data and the system served a headcount enrollment more than 75,000 students in fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

