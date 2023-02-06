Moody's assigns A1 ratings to GreenSaif Pipelines' proposed senior secured bonds and TMS Issuer's sukuk certificates; outlook stable

London, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A1 ratings to the proposed (1) senior secured amortising bonds (the Bonds) to be issued by GreenSaif Pipelines Bidco S.à r.l. (GreenSaif Pipelines, the Issuer); and (2) senior secured sukuk certificates (the Certificates) issued by TMS Issuer S.à r.l. (TMS Issuer, the sukuk issuer). The outlook for both GreenSaif Pipelines and TMS Issuer is stable.

In February 2022, the Issuer purchased a 49% interest in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AssetCo). The expected proceeds of the Bonds and the Certificates, amounting to around USD11 billion, will be used, in combination with other sources, to refinance existing bank debt and pay associated fees and expenses, as well as for general corporate purposes.

AssetCo has entered into a 20-year agreement (expiring February 2042) with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco, A1 stable) to lease a network of pipelines, covering more than 4,000km, that transports effectively all of Saudi Aramco's sales gas and other natural gas products within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. AssetCo has also entered into a 20-year Transportation, Operating and Maintenance Agreement with Saudi Aramco, under which Saudi Aramco pays a tariff based on the volume of gas transported through the pipeline, a component of which has a fixed tariff and a fixed minimum volume commitment (MVC). Saudi Aramco is responsible for operating, maintaining, decommissioning and developing the project assets at its own cost. The pipelines have an aggregate capacity of around 9,000 million standard cubic feet per day.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 ratings on the Bonds and Certificates reflect as strengths: (1) the terms of the project documents and shareholders' agreement, which provide for (i) highly predictable payments from Saudi Aramco to AssetCo that are not exposed to volume, price or performance risk; cash distributions to the Issuer derived from these fixed tariff payments are projected to be sufficient to cover bondholder debt service, (ii) bondholder insulation from all costs and risks of operating, maintaining, decommissioning and developing the project assets, (iii) termination payments from Saudi Aramco that are expected to be sufficient to repay senior debt and sukuk certificates in various scenarios where project documents or the shareholders' agreement are terminated, (iv) a hedging program that protects against base interest rate movements and payments from Saudi Aramco pursuant to a two-way refinancing agreement that significantly mitigates refinancing risk -- these protections were designed to ensure the existing bank debt can be refinanced and the Bonds and Certificates can be repaid in reasonable refinancing downside scenarios, (v) insulation from additional taxes on distributions from the AssetCo resulting from a change in law; (2) the strategic importance of the gas pipeline assets to Saudi Aramco and to the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 stable); and (3) project finance protections, including limitations on corporate activity, a six-month debt service reserve/facility, distribution lock-up triggers, fully-amortising debt and a security package.

However, the ratings also reflect as weaknesses: (1) the Issuer's minority holding in and lack of control of AssetCo, although shareholders' agreement provisions and a restriction on raising debt at AssetCo substantially mitigate this weakness; (2) high financial leverage, with minimum and average forecast debt service coverage ratios of 1.03x and 1.06x respectively, in Moody's MVC base case; (3) financial support under the refinancing cooperation agreement (RCA) is due only if the relevant conditions, including a credit rating test, are met, presenting a risk that support under the RCA may not be available to BidCo in all scenarios; and (4) the nature of the assets and the legal jurisdiction provide less certainty around the ability of bondholders to effectively enforce their security in a timely manner, although this risk is partly mitigated by an offshore share pledge and security over offshore accounts.

The project assets are critical infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and the KSA economy as they transport essentially all of Saudi Aramco's sales gas and other natural gas products to domestic users, which include most of KSA's power and desalinated water producers, as well as industrial, chemical and petrochemical producers. These users drive industry and power and water production, the latter being essential services for the population given the hot and dry nature of the environment in KSA. Any additional pipelines developed by Aramco as part of the network will form part of the project assets.

The Issuer will be entirely reliant on cash distributions from AssetCo to support its debt service obligations on the Bonds. AssetCo's dividend policy stipulates that 100% of free cash flow will be distributed to shareholders. However, if Saudi Aramco's board of directors suspends dividend payments to the Government of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco will have the right (at its sole discretion) to suspend AssetCo's distributions to shareholders. Moody's considers the risk of a suspension of dividend payments by AssetCo to be low based on: (1) the Issuer's debt service reserve facility (DSRF), which provides liquidity financing by way of a USD410 million facility (sufficient to cover six-month's debt service) that could be drawn following a temporary distribution block; (2) dividends from Saudi Aramco to the Government of Saudi Arabia represent a substantial component of the Government's income such that their suspension is unlikely; and (3) even in the event of a suspension of dividend payments, Saudi Aramco must continue making payments to AssetCo, and a pro rata share of dividends that would have otherwise been paid will accumulate in a segregated AssetCo account in respect of each shareholder.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on Saudi Aramco.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Saudi Aramco's ratings were upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Saudi Aramco's ratings were downgraded; (2) following a suspension of AssetCo's dividend payments to shareholders; or (3) refinancing of the bridge facility is not completed well in advance of the 2029 maturity date of the facility and/or achieved, or expected to be achieved, at a higher cost than expected resulting in a forecast minimum MVC DSCR less than 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILE

GreenSaif Pipelines business is limited to its 49% shareholding in AssetCo. GreenSaif Pipelines is 78.7% indirectly owned by an aggregator vehicle managed and controlled by BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock, Aa3 stable) and its affiliates and 21.3% by Hassana Investment Company - the investment arm of the General Organization of Social Insurance (GOSI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The investors of the aggregator vehicle, indirectly managed by BlackRock, include the Silk Road Fund Co. Ltd, a Chinese state-owned investment fund, Keppel Corporation, China Merchants Capital (CMC), Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd, and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF). Saudi Aramco owns 51% of the shares in AssetCo.

TMS Issuer is a special purpose financing conduit established specifically to issue sukuk certificates to sukuk investors. Its sole purpose is to issue the sukuk certificates, and enter into the sukuk transaction documents and participate in the transactions contemplated by the sukuk transaction documents on behalf of the Certificate holders.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

