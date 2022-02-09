Moody's assigns A1 ratings to MTN drawdowns by Hungarian and Johannesburg branches of Bank of China

Hong Kong, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
A1 ratings to the proposed USD-denominated 2/3-year fixed-rate
senior unsecured green notes to be issued by Bank of China Limited (BOC),
Hungarian Branch and BOC, Johannesburg Branch. The notes
will be issued under BOC's USD40 billion Medium Term Note Programme.
The rating outlook on the notes is stable, in line with BOC's
entity-level outlook.
The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documents,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned ratings are in line with BOC's senior unsecured MTN
programme rating reflecting the structure of the issuance. The
notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated,
and unsecured obligations of BOC and will at all time rank pari passu
among themselves. The notes will be redeemable at par on maturity.
BOC, Hungarian Branch and BOC, Johannesburg Branch are not
separate and independent legal persons but are offshore institutions of
BOC. The obligations of the two branches under the MTN notes shall
be finally assumed by BOC if the two branches fail to perform the obligations
under the MTN notes, because the head office shall be ultimately
liable for the debts incurred by its branches under the law of People's
Republic of China.
The A1 rating is higher than South Africa's long-term foreign currency
country ceiling of Baa2 due to three reasons: (1) Chinese law requires
the head office of a bank to assume debt obligations of its overseas branches
if the branches are unable to do so, as referenced in the Pricing
Supplement for the proposed MTN notes; (2) In the event of capital
controls in South Africa, Moody's does not anticipate impediments
to BOC performing its payment obligations in USD from its head office
or from its other overseas branches because BOC's capacity to mobilize
USD liquidity timely; and (3) Moody's expects BOC to perform the
payment obligations of BOC, Johannesburg Branch, if needed,
because of the reputational risks associated with a potential default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The MTN notes' ratings are in line with BOC's senior unsecured MTN
programme rating. Therefore, an upgrade/downgrade of BOC's
senior unsecured MTN programme rating would also cause a similar rating
action on the MTN notes' ratings.
BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme rating is at the same level as the
issuer rating of the Government of China, after factoring in a very
high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward
pressure on the rating should the Chinese government's capacity to support
the bank, as reflected in the issuer rating of the Government of
China, strengthen.
Moody's could upgrade BOC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with
strong economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth,
and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in
its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 14.0% while
its profitability maintained at around the current level.
There could be downward pressure on BOC's senior unsecured MTN programme
rating should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support
the bank weaken or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.
Moody's could downgrade BOC's BCA if the operating environment weakens
significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates
further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase.
Moody's could also downgrade BOC's BCA if the bank's capitalization weakens,
with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently
below 10.5% to 11.0%; and profitability,
as measured by net income/tangible banking assets, reduces,
which could be a result of much weaker asset quality, and is consistently
below 0.7%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded
if the bank's operations become less geographically diversified,
or the profitability of its overseas operations weakens materially.
The rating of the MTN notes could be downgraded if capital controls were
introduced in South Africa and BOC did not service the debt obligations
under the MTN notes in a timely fashion by utilizing other sources of
funds outside BOC, Johannesburg Branch.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank of China Limited is a state-owned commercial bank and a global
systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability
Board. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the bank reported
total assets of RMB26.2 trillion and total equity of RMB2.3
trillion as of 30 September 2021.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86
(10) 6319-6536.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sonny Hsu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chen Huang
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077