Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Mars, Incorporated's senior unsecured notes

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned A1 ratings to Mars, Incorporated's ("Mars")
$2.5 billion new senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment
of other debt. Mars' other ratings, including the A1
senior unsecured ratings, remain unchanged. The rating outlook
remains stable.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Mars, Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mars' A1 rating reflects its large scale and diversification,
with more than $38 billion of sales across its global portfolio.
Products and services include global confectionery (gum, mint and
chocolate), pet food, pet health care and other food businesses.
The company has leading positions in its major categories with a number
one position globally in gum, chocolate confectionery and pet food.
The rating also reflects Mars' strong profitability and excellent
liquidity. Mars' financial leverage is elevated following
a number of acquisitions, but Moody's expects debt/EBITDA
to decline to under 3.0x over the next two years, helped
by debt repayment. Further supporting the rating are the good growth
prospects for many of its segments, particularly pet and pet health,
which sets it apart from many other companies in the consumer space.
That said, efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus will
likely cause disruptions in some of its businesses over the next few quarters.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for solid operating
performance at Mars despite ongoing acquisitions and near-term
disruptions. The outlook also reflects Moody's assumption
that Mars' will reduce leverage over the next two years.
Moody's expects the impact of coronavirus to put some pressure on
Mars in the coming year despite benefits derived from early pantry loading,
given the closure of certain venues and the subsequent reduction in impulse
purchases.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens,
there is a large debt funded acquisition or a shift to more aggressive
financial policies, debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 3.0x,
the EBITA margin falls below 15%, or liquidity deteriorates.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully integrates its
recent acquisitions, the company maintains stable operating performance
and leading market positions as well as strong liquidity and conservative
financial policies, retained cash flow to net debt is above 30%,
and there is evidence of broad financial flexibility.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. That said, Mars, and
packaged foods companies in general, are likely to be more resilient
than other sectors although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due
to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions,
and the potential for supply chain disruptions.
In terms of both social and environmental considerations, Mars continues
to invest in initiatives that promote a healthy planet, thriving
people, and nourishing well-being. Some of these initiatives
include: reducing the total GHG emissions across the company's value
chain by 27% by 2025 and 67% by 2050, eliminating
unsustainable water use in the value chain and halving it by 2025,
engage women in the company's cocoa and mint supply chains with economic
empowerment programs, deliver 1 billion more healthy meals shared
on dinner tables globally by 2021, and implementing Guideline Daily
Amounts labeling including calories on front-of-pack on
all chocolate, confections, and food products. The
company views good environmental and social practices are important long-term
drivers of brand value and as necessary to maintain a talented workforce
and support consumer demand.
In terms of governance, Moody's believes that Mars'
private ownership provides unique benefits and challenges compared with
publicly traded companies. Positively, the ownership allows
the professional management team to take a long-term view without
being subject to concerns of short-term quarterly equity market
expectations. Moody's believes that the family-controlled
board intends to pursue a relatively conservative financial policy despite
an aggressive expansion strategy. However, lack of public
ownership also results in more limited transparency and less diversity
of funding sources, without access to deep public equity markets.
This can lead to risk should the company pursue larger acquisitions.
These limitations could hinder upward rating movement despite strong underlying
business fundamentals.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mars, Incorporated, headquartered in McLean, Virginia,
is a privately-held family-owned leading producer of confectionery,
food, and pet care products and services. Mars generates
annual revenues of over $38 billion.
