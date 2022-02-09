Moody's assigns A1 ratings to senior unsecured notes to be issued by China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch

Hong Kong, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
A1 ratings to the following proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued
by China Development Bank (CDB) Hong Kong Branch.
• USD-denominated 5-year fixed rate notes
• HKD-denominated 3-year fixed rate notes
The notes will be issued under CDB's USD30 billion Debt Issuance
Programme.
The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documents,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned ratings are in line with CDB's senior unsecured MTN
program rating and reflect the structure of the proposed issuance.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated,
and unsecured obligation of CDB and will at all time rank pari passu among
themselves and pari passu with all other present and future unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The notes will be
redeemable at par on maturity.
CDB's senior unsecured MTN program rating is at the same level as the
issuer rating of the Government of China. Very close links between
the bank's credit quality and that of the government underpin its rating.
China's State Council assigns CDB a development finance role of supporting
economic growth and structural adjustments, implying a prolonged
alignment of interests and objectives between the bank and the government.
The government fully owns CDB, directly and indirectly. CDB
functions under strong control and directives of the government,
with its operations and finances inextricably intertwined with those of
the government.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if (1) the issuer rating of the Government
of China is upgraded; and (2) support to the bank remains a government
priority, despite the ongoing reform in the bank.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the issuer rating of the Government
of China is downgraded; (2) changes in the bank's policy role diminish
its strategic importance to the government; or (3) the government
substantially reduces its ownership in the bank.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in March 1994, China Development Bank is a development
bank wholly owned by the Chinese government, directly and indirectly.
Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB17.1
trillion and total equity of RMB1.5 trillion as of the end of 2020.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86
(10) 6319-6536.
