Moody's assigns A1 ratings to senior unsecured notes to be issued by China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch

Hong Kong, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned A1 ratings to the following proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by China Development Bank (CDB) Hong Kong Branch.

• USD-denominated 5-year fixed rate notes

• HKD-denominated 3-year fixed rate notes

The notes will be issued under CDB's USD30 billion Debt Issuance Programme.

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documents, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned ratings are in line with CDB's senior unsecured MTN program rating and reflect the structure of the proposed issuance.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligation of CDB and will at all time rank pari passu among themselves and pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The notes will be redeemable at par on maturity.

CDB's senior unsecured MTN program rating is at the same level as the issuer rating of the Government of China. Very close links between the bank's credit quality and that of the government underpin its rating.

China's State Council assigns CDB a development finance role of supporting economic growth and structural adjustments, implying a prolonged alignment of interests and objectives between the bank and the government. The government fully owns CDB, directly and indirectly. CDB functions under strong control and directives of the government, with its operations and finances inextricably intertwined with those of the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if (1) the issuer rating of the Government of China is upgraded; and (2) support to the bank remains a government priority, despite the ongoing reform in the bank.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the issuer rating of the Government of China is downgraded; (2) changes in the bank's policy role diminish its strategic importance to the government; or (3) the government substantially reduces its ownership in the bank.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in March 1994, China Development Bank is a development bank wholly owned by the Chinese government, directly and indirectly. Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB17.1 trillion and total equity of RMB1.5 trillion as of the end of 2020.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86 (10) 6319-6536.

