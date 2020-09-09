Moody's assigns A1 to Aberdeen, SD's sales tax bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A1 rating to the City of Aberdeen, SD's $3.4 million Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's also maintains a Aa3 issuer rating for the city and an A1 rating on previously issued sales tax revenue debt. Post-sale, the city will have $22 million of sales tax revenue debt outstanding, of which $14 million is rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating is based on the city's strong financial reserves, which will remain healthy despite the risks posed by the pandemic and recent economic downturn. While the tax base is only moderately sized and wealth levels are just average, the economy has consistently demonstrated resilience and growth over the past decade. Debt and pension burdens are manageable. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating, were the city to issue GOULT debt. There is no rated debt associated with this security.
The A1 sales tax revenue rating is based on the broad nature of the pledged 2nd penny sales tax, strong debt service coverage that can weather moderate near-term stress, consistent pledged revenue growth, and an adequate legal structure.
The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Aberdeen, SD is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are not usually assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued growth in tax base and resident income levels
- Demonstrated stability in reserve levels through challenging economic times
- Considerable moderation of debt and pension burdens
- Improved legal protections such as debt service reserve fund and higher additional bonds test (sales tax debt)
- Improved debt service coverage (sales tax debt)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant decline in tax base and resident income levels
- Significant decline in reserve levels
- Considerable increase and debt and pension burdens
- Declines in sales tax receipts that result in reduced debt service coverage (sales tax debt)
- A downgrade of the city's issuer rating (sales tax debt)
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's sales tax bonds, including the 2020B issuance, are secured by collection of the city's second penny sales tax. The city receives a 2% sales tax, consisting of a 1% sales tax for general operations and the other 1% for capital improvements and debt service. All city sales taxes are collected by the state and remitted to the city twice monthly.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the 2020 bonds will refund certain maturities of the city's Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2014A.
PROFILE
The City of Aberdeen is located in northeast South Dakota (Aaa stable) and has an estimated resident population of over 28,000. The city provides basic municipal services such as public safety, highway and street maintenance, parks and recreation, and planning and zoning, among others. The city owns and operates several enterprises, including a water and sewer utility, golf course, and ambulance operation.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
