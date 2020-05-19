Moody's assigns A1 to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank General Obligation and Refunding Bonds; outlook negative

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's planned $79.5 million of General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2020 Series One. Alaska Municipal Bond Bank plans to price the bonds on June 16. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The bonds are backed by loan repayments to the bond bank from Alaskan local government units, based on either a general obligation or specific revenue pledge of the local borrowers. Risk of non-payment by these borrowers is mitigated primarily by the state's commitment to replenish a debt-service reserve fund for the bonds. The bond bank bonds' one-notch distinction from the state's general obligation rating (Aa3 negative) is supported by the state's consistent practice of proactively including in each year's budget the legislative appropriations needed to replenish the fund, in addition to a moral obligation commitment to provide such funds if the need arises. Strong legal features such as the state's ability to intercept aid payments to local borrowers to cure any repayment deficiencies offset the potentially mixed nature of the facilities financed.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank or the State of Alaska. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Alaska or the bond bank changes, we will update the rating or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of deterioration of financial metrics or governance practices, particularly if political paralysis impedes policymakers from agreeing on effective approaches to the state's key credit challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Upgrade of the State of Alaska

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Discontinuation of state's practice of appropriating funds to cure deficiencies each year

-Downgrade of the State of Alaska

LEGAL SECURITY

Bond bank obligations are secured by payments on loan agreements between the bond bank and local government units. Additional security for the bonds is provided by a pooled reserve fund held by the bond bank's trustee. Under a 2009 amendment to the 2005 General Bond Resolution, the bond bank must seek an open-ended appropriation in each year's state operating budget to replenish the reserve fund if needed. Although no such reserve replacement has been required, every state budget since fiscal 2010 through the adopted fiscal 2021 budget has included the appropriation. In addition, the state in the bond bank's enabling statute assumes a moral obligation to replenish the reserve. The bond bank in its resolution commits both to seeking the annual reserve replenishment appropriations and to seeking appropriations on an ad hoc basis to restore the debt service reserve fund if depleted.

The reserve currently contains $63 million, consisting of $45 million in cash and US Treasury debt as well as $18 million of sureties. This exceeds the amount need to satisfy the bond document requirements once the 2020 Series One Bonds have been issued, estimated at $58.3 million. The resolution requires that the reserve equal to the lesser of 10% of initial principal amount of all bonds outstanding, maximum annual debt service on all bonds outstanding or 125% of average annual debt service on all bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to realize interest cost savings by refunding certain bond bank debt maturities previously issued (from 2006 through 2012) that either are currently or soon will become callable. A small portion (approximately 17%) will finance new loans to entities borrowing through the bond bank, including Fairbanks North Star Borough (Aa3), Kodiak Island Borough, and the City and Borough of Sitka.

PROFILE

Alaska is by far the largest state in terms of area - double the size of Texas - and its economy is comparatively small: the state's GDP amounted to $54 billion in 2018. It is among the least-populous states, with 2019 population estimated at 735,139, according to the US Census Bureau. The Alaska Municipal Bond Bank is a public corporation and instrumentality of the state created by statute in 1975. The bond bank's debt finances loans for capital projects of certain local governments, public universities or other entities, such as ports, rural health organizations and utilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edward Hampton

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

