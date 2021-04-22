Moody's assigns A1 to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank General Obligation and Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's planned issuance of approximately $321 million of bonds in three series: $45 million General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series One (Tax-Exempt); $267 million General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series Two (Taxable), and $9 million General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2021 Series Three (Tax-Exempt Forward Delivery). The bonds are scheduled to be priced on May 26. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's bonds, one notch below the Aa3 general obligation rating assigned to the State of Alaska, incorporates strong security features as well as the risk that a future legislature could fail to enact timely legislation authorizing payment. The bonds are backed by the state's moral obligation pledge to replenish a debt service reserve fund, and by the state's practice, for more than 10 years, of proactively enacting appropriations for replenishment of the debt service reserve fund. Bonds issued by the bond bank finance projects of certain local governments and generally serve essential governmental purposes. The strong legal features also include the state's ability to intercept aid payments to local borrowers to cure deficiencies in their loan repayments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by Alaska's expected near-term path toward meeting operating budget requirements using moderate and sustainable draws on the Permanent Fund's Earnings Reserve Account in conjunction with oil production and other revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's general obligation rating

- Discontinuation of the state's practice of appropriating funds to cure deficiencies each year

LEGAL SECURITY

The bond bank's bonds are secured in the first instance by loan repayments from borrowers - mostly local governments - participating in the bond bank's loan program. The state provides a moral obligation to replenish a debt service reserve for the bonds and has established an annual practice of proactively enacting appropriations to replenish the fund. In addition, the state has the power to intercept aid payments to borrowers if their loan repayments fall short.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Most of the proceeds will be used to refund outstanding bond bank debt to take advantage of lower interest rates. A small portion, about $14.5 million of the total par, will finance new projects: $1.1 million to replace a boat lift in the City of Sand Point and $13.4 million to replace an underwater electric power cable that provides renewable hydroelectric energy serving Petersburg Borough.

PROFILE

The Bond Bank is a public corporation of the state, operated through the state's Department of Revenue. It issues bonds to make loans to local governments, including many for which direct market access could be too costly or cumbersome. Alaska is by far the largest state in geographic terms. It encompasses 586,412 square miles, making it a fifth as large as the other 49 states combined. But the state's economy is comparatively small, with GDP that amounted to about $50 billion in 2020. It is also among the least populous states, with 2020 population estimated at 731,158, according to the US Census Bureau. Alaska has vast natural resources that include oil and gas, and deposits of gold, zinc, lead and copper. For oil, it ranked as sixth-largest producer among states in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The Red Dog mine in northwest Alaska is among the world's largest producing zinc mines.

METHODOLOGY

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

