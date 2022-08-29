Moody's assigns A1 to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's General Obligation Bonds, 2022 Series Two; outlook stable

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of A1 to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's planned issuance of $10.65 million General Obligation Bonds, 2022 Series Two. The bonds are scheduled to be priced on September 14. Moody's maintains an A1 rating on the Bond Bank's approximately $888 million of outstanding bonds under the 2005 Master Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's bonds, one notch below the Aa3 issuer rating assigned to the State of Alaska, incorporates the state's moral obligation pledge on the bonds. Unlike most moral obligation-backed bonds, which are generally rated two or three notches off the issuer rating, these bonds have additional security features that reduce the differential to one notch. The bond resolution requires the Bond Bank each year to seek an appropriation to replenish the debt service reserve fund, and the state has done this for 14 years in a row. The strong legal features also include the state's ability to intercept aid payments to local borrowers to cure deficiencies in their loan repayments or to make direct loans to the Bond Bank, if needed. Bonds issued by the Bond Bank finance projects of certain local governments and other public entities and generally serve essential governmental purposes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by Alaska's expected near-term path toward meeting operating budget requirements using moderate and sustainable draws on the Permanent Fund's Earnings Reserve Account in conjunction with oil production and other revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Disruption of the state's practice of appropriating funds to cure deficiencies each year

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bond Bank's bonds are supported in the first instance by loan repayments from borrowers -- mostly local governments -- participating in the Bond Bank's loan program. The state provides a moral obligation to replenish a debt service reserve for the bonds and has established an annual practice of proactively enacting appropriations to replenish the fund. The fund's value was $60.1 million (mostly in cash and US Treasury obligations) as of June 30, 2022. In addition, the state has the power to intercept aid payments to borrowers if their loan repayments fall short. In addition, the Bond Bank's available resources include a Custodian Account, which must have a balance of at least $5 million. The current balance (as of 7/31/2022) is $10.9 million.

The bonds are repaid by revenue from municipal borrowers in the Bond Bank's loan program. The state's moral obligation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund, combined with the provisions for annual advance appropriations to replenish the fund for any future potential draws, as well as a requirement to intercept aid payments for borrowers with repayment deficiencies, create a credit comparable to the state's subject-to-appropriation debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance harbor facility capital improvements (building a new dock and repairing or replacing some existing harbor facilities) for the City of Cordova and capital costs of the headquarters office building for the Southeast Alaska Power Agency, a hydroelectric power producer that provides power to the municipalities of Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg in the state's southeasternmost corner.

PROFILE

The Bond Bank is a public corporation of the state, operated through the state's Department of Revenue. It issues bonds to make loans to local governments, including many for which direct market access could be too costly or cumbersome. Alaska is by far the largest state in geographic terms. It encompasses 586,412 square miles, making it a fifth as large as the other 49 states combined. But the state's economy is comparatively small, with GDP that amounted to about $55 billion in 2021. It is also among the least populous states, with 2021 population estimated at 732,673, according to the US Census Bureau. Alaska has vast natural resources that include oil and gas, and deposits of gold, zinc, lead and coal. Among oil producing states, Alaska's ranked fourth largest in May 2022, based on average daily production of 447,000 barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

