Moody's assigns A1 to Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's General Obligation Bonds, 2023 Series One and Two; outlook stable

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank's General Obligation Bonds, 2023 Series One and 2023 Series Two, with a combined par amount of about $86.9 million. The bonds are expected to be priced on January 31. Moody's maintains an A1 rating on approximately $851 million of similarly secured Bond Bank debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is supported by the State of Alaska's commitment to ensure payment by replenishing a debt service reserve fund. The state's moral obligation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve has been enhanced by a practice of proactively enacting appropriations for this purpose, resulting in a rating only a notch lower than the state's issuer rating (Aa3 stable). The bond resolution's requirement that the Bond Bank annually seek these appropriations in advance and the state's record of granting them constitute a stronger credit framework than a moral obligation pledge alone, and allows for a rating one notch lower than the state's issuer rating instead of the more typical two for a moral obligation. Bonds issued by the Bond Bank finance projects that typically are essential to local government needs. The program further benefits from a statutory requirement that, in the event a municipal borrower's default on its Bond Bank loan repayments, the state would divert any state aid otherwise payable to that entity and use it instead to satisfy the borrower's loan requirements. The state's ability to extend direct loans to the Bond Bank provides an additional means of state credit support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by Alaska's expected path toward meeting operating budget requirements using sustainable draws from the Earnings Reserve Account of the Alaska Permanent Fund, in conjunction with oil production and other revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bond Bank's bonds are supported in the first instance by loan repayments from borrowers -- mostly local governments -- participating in the Bond Bank's loan program. The state provides a moral obligation to replenish a debt service reserve for the bonds and has established an annual practice of proactively enacting appropriations to replenish the fund. The fund's value was $60 million (mostly in cash and US Treasury obligations) as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the state has the power to intercept aid payments to borrowers if their loan repayments fall short. The Bond Bank's available resources further include a Custodian Account, which must have a balance of at least $5 million. The current balance (as of December, 31 2022) is $12.4 million.

The bonds are repaid by revenue from municipal borrowers in the Bond Bank's loan program. The state's moral obligation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund, combined with the provisions for annual advance appropriations to replenish the fund for any future potential draws, as well as a requirement to intercept aid payments for borrowers with repayment deficiencies, create a credit comparable to the state's subject-to-appropriation debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2023 Series One bonds will finance various projects for Kenai Peninsula Borough, the City and Borough of Wrangell and the City of Soldotna. The 2023 Series Two bonds will finance redevelopment of a dock in Skagway Borough.

PROFILE

The Bond Bank is a public corporation of the state, operated through the state's Department of Revenue. It issues bonds to make loans to local governments, including many for which direct market access could be too costly or cumbersome. Alaska is by far the largest state in geographic terms. It encompasses 586,412 square miles, making it a fifth as large as the other 49 states combined. Alaska's population - 733,583 based on the Census Bureau's 2022 estimate - is small, ranking 48th among the states. The state's economy ranks 46th based on 2021 GDP of $50.87 billion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

