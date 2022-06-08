Moody's assigns A1 to Alum Rock Union Elementary School District, CA's GO bonds

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Alum Rock Union Elementary School District, CA's $40 million General Obligation Bonds, 2016 Election, Series A. Moody's maintains an A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, in addition to an A2 issuer rating and an A3 rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation (COPs). Following the sale, the district will have approximately $130.2 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's satisfactory financial position which has narrowed significantly over the last five years due to substantial and ongoing enrollment declines. The district has taken steps in recent years to eliminate the structural imbalance and improve budgetary controls, and we expect reserves to remain healthy over the next two years. The rating also reflects the district's healthy local economy and growing tax base, benefitting from its location in Silicon Valley. The district's above-average but manageable leverage is also reflected in the rating and incorporates the district's favorable lack of other post-employment benefit liabilities.

The A1 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is one notch higher than its issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district general obligation (GO) bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The A3 rating on the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation is one notch lower than the issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects the security of a standard, California abatement lease financing and leased assets that we view as "more essential".

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained strengthening of reserves and liquidity

- Significant improvement of the enrollment trend - Material growth in resident income and wealth levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Financial imbalance leading to material deterioration of reserves and liquidity

- Worsening of the enrollment trend - Significant increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 Stable), on behalf of the district.

The district's COPs are secured by payments made pursuant to lease agreements with the Public Property Financing Corporation of California. The district covenants to annually budget and appropriate lease payments from all legally available sources, conditioned on its continued use and occupancy of four district sites.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series A Bonds will be used to finance school facility improvement projects and to prepay a portion of the district's outstanding 2010 Certificates of Participation.

PROFILE

The district is located in Santa Clara County and encompasses approximately 11 square miles including a portion of the City of San Jose (Aa1 stable) and unincorporated portions of the county. The district currently operates twenty-two schools, including thirteen elementary schools, five middle schools, one transitional kindergarten (TK) through 7th grade school, two TK-8th grade schools, and one TK-8th grade dependent charter school. The district's total enrollment was roughly 7,998 as of fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

