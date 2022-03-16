Moody's assigns A1 to Arkansas State University's Series 2022 Jonesboro revenue bonds and Series 2022 Henderson revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to Arkansas State University's (ASU) proposed approximately $26 million of Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Taxable Series 2022 (maturing in fiscal 2044), $5 million of Various Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Henderson State University Campus), Series 2022A (maturing in fiscal 2031), and $38 million of Various Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Henderson State University Campus), Taxable Series 2022B (maturing in fiscal 2039). All three series of bonds will be issued through the Board of Trustees of Arkansas State University. We also affirm the A1 issuer rating on Arkansas State University and affirm A1 ratings for approximately $145 million of outstanding rated debt of the system. ASU recorded total debt of $297 million at fiscal year-end 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 issuer ratings reflect Arkansas State University's (ASU) diversified student market role and overall strong operating performance, demonstrated by the university's ability to maintain consistently excellent operating cash flow margins, with a three-year average (fiscal 2019-2021) 19.1% EBIDA margin and annual debt service coverage of 4.0x in fiscal 2021. Also, ASU showed marked improvements in wealth and liquidity over the past decade while making on-campus investments and incorporating financially weaker colleges into the ASU system. Total cash and investments have increased nearly 90% over the past five years, to $370 million in fiscal 2021. Liquidity is growing, with 207 monthly days cash on hand for fiscal 2021. ASU benefits from a good relationship with the State of Arkansas (Aa1 stable), providing 36% of operating revenue.

These strengths are tempered by a competitive student market and declining enrollment across multiple campuses, even as ASU absorbs some regional two- and four-year colleges and universities into its operations. Pricing power is limited due to family income levels in its core service area and an emphasis on affordability. Additionally, ASU is somewhat leveraged compared to peers, with spendable cash & investments covering total debt 0.9x compared to the A1-median of 1.2x.

The assignment of the A1 rating to the Jonesboro Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds and the Henderson State University Campus Various Facilities Bonds, as well as the affirmation of the A1 ratings on the system's outstanding revenue bonds, reflects the issuer rating and general obligation nature of the bonds. Strong oversight at the system-level to manage financially weaker members of the system and the ASU board's general obligation commitment to pay debt service are key governance considerations under our ESG framework and a driver of the assignment of the A1 rating to the Henderson bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ASU will continue to generate strong double-digit operating cash flow margins, while continuing to grow its financial reserves. The stable outlook additionally reflects gradual recovery at Henderson, including improvement in financial performance and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of student demand, leading to sustained growth in net tuition revenue

- Substantial increase in total wealth and unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of operating performance

- Long-term declines in enrollment leading to reductions in net tuition revenue - Weakening of financial reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the outstanding bonds, and the proposed bonds, are a general obligation of the Board and have a security interest in specific revenue streams at the individual campuses.

The proposed Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Taxable Series 2022 pledged revenues consist of gross student fee revenues of the Jonesboro campus. Fiscal 2021 pledged student fee revenues of $87.7 million covers MADS on the proposed and outstanding Jonesboro Student Fee bonds 17.1x.

The proposed Various Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Henderson Campus), Series 2022A and Taxable Series 2022B are secured by a pledge of all tuition and fee revenues collected by the university and all sales and services and auxiliary enterprises revenues of the university. These revenues include but are not limited to revenues derived from residence halls, dining services, the student union, the bookstore, athletic gate receipts, and other revenues derived from intercollegiate athletics, and transit and parking services. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of $37.1 million covers MADS on the proposed Henderson bonds 8.7x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Taxable Series 2022 will be used to refund the Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Series 2012A, the Student Fee Revenue Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Series 2013A, and the Student Fee Revenue Bonds (Jonesboro Campus), Series 2013B, and to pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds of the Various Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Henderson State University Campus), Series 2022A will be used to refund the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Student Fee Secured Refunding Bonds, Series 2015 and the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Student Fee Secured Refunding Bonds, Series 2016, and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds of the Various Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Henderson State University Campus), Taxable Series 2022B will be used to refund the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Auxiliary Enterprises Revenue Secured Bonds, Series 2014; the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Auxiliary Enterprises Revenue Secured Refunding Bonds, Series 2017A; the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Auxiliary Enterprises Revenue Secured Refunding Bonds, Series 2017B; the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University Auxiliary Enterprises Revenue Secured Bond; and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Arkansas State University is a system of regional public institutions spread across the northeast quarter of the state. The university provides both traditional four-year degrees and specified, career-focused two-year degrees at its branch campuses. The system integrated Henderson State University into the system in January 2021. The system enrolled almost 16,000 FTEs in fall 2021 and recorded total adjusted operating revenue of $380 million in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

