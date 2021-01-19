Moody's assigns A1 to Arkansas Tech University's student fee revenue refunding bonds and housing revenue refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to Arkansas Tech University's proposed $15.9 million Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (maturing fiscal 2044) and proposed $8.1 million Housing System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (maturing fiscal 2039). We also maintain A1 ratings on approximately $56.7 million of housing, student fee, and athletic enterprises outstanding revenue bonds issued by the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of the A1 ratings reflects Arkansas Tech University's (ATU) generally stable student demand as a public university with consistent state support and diverse degree programs including engineering, applied sciences and technical training. Prudent financial management has translated into strong operating performance, and the university has maintained very good operating cash flow margins with a three-year average (fiscal 2018-2020) of 13.2%, despite some softening in net tuition revenue growth. The university further benefits from solid state support from the State of Arkansas (Aa1 stable), providing 29% of operating revenue.

These strengths are tempered by the university's limited pricing power in a competitive region. Total FTE enrollment fell by 6.2% in fall 2020, exacerbated by the pandemic, following a multi-year trend of enrollment declines. As a result of weaker enrollment and the university's decision to provide more funding for scholarships in order to retain students, we expect a weaker year of net tuition revenue in fiscal 2021. Despite this, we expect operating performance to remain stable as the university budgeted for an even steeper enrollment decline in fiscal 2021. In order to offset weaker operating revenue in fiscal 2021, the university plans to use $8 million of reserves.

The coronavirus outbreak will continue to impact operations in fiscal 2021 as the university incurs costs relating to the outbreak and housing occupancy remains lower than historical levels. We regard the coronavirus as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial impact for public health and safety. Enrollment weakened slightly in fall 2020 but good state support, CARES Act funds, a planned reserve transfer, and budget discipline will drive stable operating performance through fiscal 2021. Given the linkage between enrollment and pledged revenues available for debt service, we expect a modest weakening in debt service coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that operating performance will remain strong with double-digit cash flow margins and that the university will maintain stable cash and investments over the long-term, despite some reserve use in fiscal 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial increase in total wealth and donor support

-Demonstrated strengthening of student market demand, resulting in better net tuition revenue prospects

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Marked deterioration of operating performance

-Material decline in spendable cash and investments

-Large increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The rated revenue bonds are general obligations of the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. The revenue bonds also have security interests in specific pledged revenues. The proposed housing and student fee Series 2021 bonds are on parity with outstanding bonds under the specific pledges.

Under the student fee indenture, there is an additional bonds test requiring at least 120% of prospective debt service from the prior fiscal year pledged revenue. The housing indenture has a 120% threshold and allows pro forma net revenues of the proposed student housing project to be included. The athletic fee indenture has an additional bonds test requiring at least 125% of prospective debt service from the prior fiscal year pledged revenue.

Fiscal 2020 net housing system revenues of $4.7 million covered MADS on all parity bonds by 2.0x. Fiscal 2020 student fee pledged revenues of $39.9 million covered MADS by 12.9x. Fiscal 2020 pledged athletic enterprise revenues of $6.4 million covered MADS 27.5x. We expect fiscal 2021 debt service coverage to remain very good, but slightly weaker compared to fiscal 2020 results.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Student Fee Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A will be used to currently refund the Student Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2014A; currently refund the Student Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2014B; and pay costs of issuance. Proceeds from the Housing System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A will currently refund the Housing System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2014 and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Arkansas Tech University is a small public university that offers diverse degree programs on two campuses. The primary campus is in Russellville, Arkansas. The Ozark campus, which offers Technical Certificate and Applied Science, merged with Arkansas Tech in 2003. Arkansas Tech enrolled 7,894 FTEs in fall 2020 and generated operating revenue of $125 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

