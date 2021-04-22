Moody's assigns A1 to Aéroports de Montréal's proposed issuance of up to CAD400 million; negative outlook

Approximately $400 million of rated debt affected (face value)

Toronto, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned an A1 rating to Aéroports de Montréal's ("ADM") proposed issuance of up to CAD400 million in revenue bonds. The outlook is negative.

The net proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to fund ADM's general corporate activities and its capital program. The proposed bonds will be documented under ADM's master trust indenture dated April 10, 2002 and thus will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt of ADM. The new debt issue will help ADM enhance its liquidity levels to manage through the continued and material declines in traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADM's A1 rating and baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1 reflect (1) ADM's role as the third largest airport in Canada serving the needs of the City of Montreal, the second largest metropolitan area in the country (2) the essential role the Canadian airports such as ADM play in Canada given the country's very large size and low population density (3) the general lack of competition between Canadian airports and from other types of transportation (4) the airport authorities' unfettered right to set fees, charges and rates with only minimal notice periods for changes and (5) ADM's relatively high origin and destination traffic at about 80%. As well, ADM has no material debt maturities until 2025, when their CAD150 million credit facility is due, at which point there should be enhanced visibility on actual traffic recovery trajectories.

ADM's rating also reflects Moody's expectation that passenger traffic losses will likely continue to be substantial at least through 2023 when compared to 2019. The proposed debt issuance will offset the Authority's continued cash burn, which Moody's expects to extend until at least through 2022, and will aid in funding ADM's reduced but still material capital expenditure program (excluding most of the financing of the new Reseau express metropolitain station on airport lands that is expected to be funded by the federal and provincial government and the Canada Infrastructure Bank). Absent a meaningful recovery of passenger traffic starting in the latter part of 2021 that solidifies in 2022-2023, this additional debt will depress ADM's credit metrics through 2023. However, we note that ADM entered the pandemic with very solid debt service coverage ratios (almost 2.75x Moody's DSCR) and declining debt per O&D enplaned passenger, thus able to withstand some financial metrics deterioration.

Moody's notes that ADM continues to have some ability to mitigate the negative impact of lower than expected traffic volumes. It has already taken a number of substantial cost-cutting measures including the scaling back of its capital expenditure program and the implementation of a material reduction in its workforce as well as wage reductions. It has also increased its aeronautical rates and Airport Improvement Fee and it has taken advantage of some of the federal government support packages such as the wage subsidy program. Finally, the federal government agreed to a partial waiver of the 2020 ground rent payment and a deferral of the 2021 payment.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, and asset price volatility have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

ADM is considered a Government Related Issuer (GRI) of the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) with a BCA of a1 and an assumption of low dependence and low likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canadian government.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative because the increased risk of very little passenger traffic growth in 2021 followed by a longer period of weak passenger numbers will translate into more prolonged liquidity requirements for ADM and a more prolonged period of weakened credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the negative outlook due to the material weakening of revenues and metrics until the pandemic is controlled, upward rating pressure on ADM's ratings is unlikely in the near future.

Upward pressure on ADM's ratings could develop if, following the lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic performance there is:

- Reassessment of the Government Related Issuers (GRI) support level

- Increased diversity of air carriers with the largest one representing less than 35% of traffic

Downward pressure on ADM's ratings could develop if:

- It appears likely that the vaccination rollout will be further delayed causing a sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained travel restrictions or potential airline failures

- Any legislative or other development(s) which would limit ADM's ability or willingness to set rates and charges as necessary to fully cover its costs will cause a downgrade

- Undertaking of a major expansion not justified by expected demand

- Inability to return to 1.75x DSCR and CAD450 debt per O&D enplaned passenger by 2023.

PROFILE

Aéroports de Montréal is a non-share capital corporation responsible for the management, operation, and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Montréal-Trudeau) and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel (Mirabel) under the terms of the Ground Lease concluded with Transport Canada in 1992 and expiring in 2072. ADM served 5.4 million passengers in 2020 at Montréal-Trudeau, while Mirabel's aeronautical operations are limited to cargo traffic.

RATING METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in this rating were Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Catherine N. Deluz

Senior Vice President

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

