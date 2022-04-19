Moody's assigns A1 to Austin (City of) TX Airport Enterprise's Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022); affirms outstanding ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 to Austin (City of) TX Airport Enterprise's $382 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (AMT). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the A1 rating on $982 million parity airport revenue bonds and the A3 rating on the Airport Hotel Senior Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2017, which were issued by the Austin-Bergstrom Landhost Enterprises, Inc.(ABLE).The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 airport revenue bond rating reflects the extremely strong Austin economy, which continues to add population and high wage employment, each of which drives demand for air travel to the region. The A1 rating also positively considers a dominant market position to serve the region, diversified and expanding air service from a combination of network, low-cost and ultra-low cost carriers, ample liquidity and strong projected net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The rating is pressured by the increasingly large capital expansion required to accommodate the growth in demand. The airport has nearly exhausted low-cost expansion options and the next stage of growth requires a substantial investment in a new concourse. Current estimates would raise leverage to levels near that of other similar sized markets that pursued major capital plans, but none of the major projects are contracted, so costs are likely to increase in the current inflationary environment, which could further pressure the rating.

The A3 rating on ABLE's bonds is based on the security provided by the subordinate claim on airport net revenues, which in our view provides stronger bondholder protection than the net revenues of the hotel. Pursuant to the grant agreement, the airport is obligated to replenish, from available subordinate net revenues, any deficiency in the hotel debt service fund within 120 days of notice by the trustee. The airport made all required payments to the debt service reserve fund throughout the pandemic. In the event the airport does not have sufficient available subordinate net revenues, the airport is obligated through its rate covenant to provide sum sufficient coverage of all obligations, including subordinate obligations, and would be required to adjust rates and charges to remedy the deficiency in the debt service fund. The hotel debt service reserve fund is sized at maximum annual debt service every five years, providing sufficient balance in excess of the next year's payment in most years. Additional credit supportive considerations include the very manageable burden of supporting hotel debt service relative to the airport's revenues and liquidity and proximity to the airport.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that while there is uncertainty surrounding the ultimate cost of the expansion project due to current market conditions, Austin's economic growth will provide higher incomes and demand for travel to support higher costs that will come with the projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Given size of the current capital plan and risks associated with program execution at the current budget, we do not think the rating is likely to be upgraded until program completion

- Completion of the capital plan with leverage below $200 debt per O&D enplanement- Expected DSCR greater than 1.75x when full amortization of debt service begins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant (i.e. greater than 20%) increases to the program budget that would take leverage above $300 debt per O&D enplanement

- Failure to reach a new airline agreement that includes cost recovery of the potential capital plan- DSCR below 1.25x to 1.4x - with the lower threshold possible if a new airport agreement has strong cost recovery provisions- Liquidity below 400 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

Airport system revenue bonds are secured by a first lien pledge on the net revenues of the airport, inclusive of portions PFC collections but exclusive of CFC revenues that are pledged to the CONRAC facility bonds. The first lien bonds are protected by a 1.25x rate covenant with the use of rolling coverage up to 25% of debt service and an additional bonds test requiring either a historical coverage of 1.25x or a prospective test of three years of meeting the covenant after the completion of the bond funded facility. The bonds will be supported by a common debt service reserve fund with the four outstanding series of debt. The debt service reserve fund is cash funded.

The ABLE hotel bonds are backed by revenues generated from the hotel adjacent to the airport, and ultimately by a subordinate claim on the net revenues of the airport. The hotel bonds are protected by a 1.25 times rate covenant and an obligation of the airport to fulfill, on a subordinate basis, draws on the hotel debt service reserve fund (DSRF). The hotel DSRF is fully cash funded and, starting this year, the DSRF requirement will be revised every five years to equal the maximum annual debt service occurring over the next five-year period.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 airport revenue bonds will be used to fund deposits into the construction fund to be used for the Airport Expansion and Development Plan (AEDP), fund a debt service reserve, and pay costs of issuance. Key near-term projects of the AEDP to be funded with these proceeds include gate capacity addition on the west concourse, improvements to baggage systems and additional passenger processing facilities.

PROFILE

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, situated on a former air force base, was constructed in 1999 to replace Robert Mueller Municipal Airport. The airport is currently the second largest medium hub airport in the US in calendar year 2019, according the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, before varied recovery pattern altered the rankings. The airport has two parallel north-south runways at 9,000 and 12,250 feet respectively that are capable of handling all commercial service aircraft that are currently in service. The airport has recently completed improvements to its parking and rental car processing facilities.

Austin-Bergstrom Landhost Enterprises, Inc. is a nonprofit public facility corporation and was created by Austin's City Council in 1998. The ABLE was created to finance the construction of the airport Hilton hotel.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

