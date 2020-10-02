Moody's assigns A1 to Bon Secours Mercy Health's Ser. 2020-2; stable outlook

New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an A1 rating to Bon Secours Mercy Health's (BSMH) proposed Taxable Bonds, Series 2020-2 ($652 million). The existing A1, A1/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings were affirmed, affecting approximately $2.8 billion of debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 reflects Bon Secours Mercy Health's (BSMH) centralized management model and proven ability to quickly execute complicated integration strategies which will support solid margins while strong liquidity will compensate for higher than expected leverage. Governance considerations include the successful execution of system-wide integration initiatives over the last two years, a consolidated management structure, and a common IT platform, all of which will drive further significant revenue and cost initiatives. Liquidity will remain strong as a substantial increase from borrowings will provide ample resources for repayment of Medicare advances and a bank line draw. The system's growth to a large $10 billion in revenue, more than double 2016, will reduce reliance on Ohio and increase growth opportunities in more demographically favorable regions such as Virginia and South Carolina. Federal relief funds, good volume recovery and cost reductions will partly offset the material impact of COVID and support solid margins, as shown year-to-date 2020. However, margins will be challenged by an increase in Medicaid amid an economic downturn and a potential longer volume recovery to prior levels. Operating and balance sheet leverage will be high following the combination of this issuance and the unexpected borrowing earlier this year that provided liquidity during the COVID disruption. Additionally, high competition in most markets will challenge the system's mostly first and second market ranks and will require further capital investments.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 self liquidity and P-1 commercial paper ratings are based on the system's ability to provide liquidity for the purchase price of any unremarketed bonds or commercial paper maturities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of BSMH's management structure, liquidity, and margins, all of which will provide stabilizing factors as the system recovers from COVID and faces further operating challenges. Margins will benefit from new and significant revenue and cost initiatives, which will partly offset volumes that are lower than historical levels and a likely payer mix shift to higher Medicaid. Strong liquidity will provide ample resources to repay Medicare advances and a bank line draw. The system's high pace of growth through acquisitions suggest further transactional growth. In the near-term, the stable outlook assumes no materially dilutive transactions; longer-term merger activity may elevate integration risk and/or leverage. The outlook assumes the remaining bank line draw will be repaid within a year and the line will not be permanent debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained reduction in leverage, including improvement in balance sheet and operating leverage metrics

- Sustained growth in operating cashflow margin

- Further diversification of geographic locations and business lines

- Short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained lower operating cashflow margin

- Increased leverage and impaired debt metrics, beyond current expectations

- Meaningful liquidity decline

- Dilutive acquisition or merger

- Prolonged recovery from or significant resurgence of COVID

- Short-term ratings: Downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of daily liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and commercial paper are the obligations of Bon Secours Mercy Health only; individual hospitals and other affiliates are not directly legally liable for the debt. This is a weaker security than a joint and several obligated group structure, whereby all operating entities are liable for the debt. However, BSMH has formal affiliate agreements with its affiliates, which allow BSMH to exercise extensive control over affiliates, including the ability to upstream funds as needed. Under the MTI, BSMH is obligated to exercise its rights under the affiliate agreements or through its control as the sole corporate member to access sufficient funds. The bonds are secured by a gross receivable pledge of BSMH. Cash management for the affiliates is largely centralized, which provides direct access to and control of investments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance various bonds and bank debt.

PROFILE

Bon Secours Mercy Health serves seven states in the US and five cities in Ireland and will generate close to $10 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020. The system includes 48 hospitals and has operations in Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, and Ireland.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Beth Wexler

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

