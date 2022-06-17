Moody's assigns A1 to Broward County Seaport Enterprise (FL) ("Port Everglades") Port Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; affirms outstanding A1 senior and A2 subordinate bonds ratings; outlook is stable

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of A1 to Broward County, Florida's Seaport Enterprise's ("Port Everglades") approximately $127.6 million of Port Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (AMT). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 on the $484.5 million parity port facilities revenue bonds and the A2 on $15.7 million subordinate port facilities bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect the port's diverse business profile and strong competitive position of its three primary businesses - cruise (third-largest cruise port and 25% of all cruise volume in Florida pre-pandemic), container (third-largest container port and 25% of all container volume in Florida) and petroleum (second-largest petroleum port and 31% of all petroleum volume in Florida). The port is a primary gateway for the economically vibrant and populous region in South Florida, and above-average population growth in South Florida and Central Florida will support long-term cargo demand for the port. Total debt service coverage should remain above 1.6x for the five-year forecast period as the revenue recovers. Strong support from parent government Broward County (Aaa stable), which allocated portions of its own COVID relief grant funding to the port and took extraordinary measures to pay operating expenses, support the ratings. Future financial performance is supported by minimum annual guarantees (MAGs) under multi-year lease agreements with major tenants and the port's demonstrated willingness to adjust tariffs as needed to support financial metrics.

The port's capital investment and increase in leverage is the factor weighing on the rating. The port's leverage will remain above 4.0x adjusted debt to operating revenue if the port's revenue and debt forecast is met. The leverage forecast is a significant increase from historic levels between 1.3x and 1.6x, while the increased debt has also reduced cash to debt from 144% in fiscal 2018 to an expected 42% in fiscal 2022. Despite the decrease in cash to debt, the port should maintain strong liquidity above 600 days cash on hand. Moody's notes that the port's forecast is conservative on both revenue recovery and future debt issuance and the port is likely to manage the capital plan to match demand growth or will benefit from additional state support if costs are higher.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenue will continue to recover and that the port will match capital plan outlays with available resources to maintain targeted financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Period of significant growth in cruise and containers as a result of a structural and sustainable improvement in the port's market position

- Debt service coverage ratios sustained above 3.0x in combination with liquidity and leverage metrics near current levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total debt service coverage ratios below 1.5x

- Days cash on hand below 600 - Adjusted debt to operating revenue above 4.5x - Material reduction in cruise passenger, container or petroleum cargo volume from current levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of port facilities. Legal provisions include a 125% senior and a 110% subordinate annual debt service rate covenant, a 125% additional senior bonds test and 110% additional combined senior and subordinate bonds test, and a debt service reserve requirement equal to the lesser of (i) maximum annual debt service, (ii) average annual debt service requirement, or (iii) 10% of original proceeds from outstanding bonds for both senior and subordinate liens. The debt service reserve funds for the Series 2019A and 2019B bonds are fully funded while the Series 2019C and 2019D bonds have the existing cash-funded reserves of the Series 2009A and Series 2008 bonds, respectively. The outstanding Series 2011 bonds are funded with a surety policy from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A1 stable).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to fund portions of the port's capital plan, including improvements to the Southport Turning Notch Expansion and purchase of new cranes, fund a debt service reserve, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Port Everglades is a multi-purpose, deep-water port located within the Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Dania Beach, Florida, as well as in unincorporated areas of southeastern Broward County, approximately 23 miles north of Miami and 48 miles south of West Palm Beach. It is comprised of more than 2,190 acres, of which more than 1,277 acres are owned by the county. The port serves the import and export shipping business primarily in petroleum, building materials, other bulk and break bulk cargo, and general and containerized cargo. Port Everglades is also a center for passenger cruise ships and the county operates a foreign trade zone at the port.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385575. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

