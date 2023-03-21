Moody's assigns A1 to Brown-Forman's senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned A1 rating to Brown-Forman Corporation's ("B-F") proposed fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing the $600 million senior unsecured 364-day term loan issued on January 3, 2023 (unrated) to partially fund its recent acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático. B-F's existing ratings including the A1 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings are not affected. The ratings outlook is stable. The issuance is credit positive because it improves liquidity and extends the company's maturity profile. B-F has no near-term maturities, with the next debt maturity in November 2024 (unrated) when the $800 million revolving credit facility expires.

Brown-Forman's credit profile will continue to be supported by strong profitability, good geographic diversification, excellent liquidity and ownership of the Jack Daniel's brand, the world's largest American whiskey, as well as other fast growing spirit brands and Sonoma-Cutrer wines. The business generates healthy margins and stable free cash flows despite modest sensitivity to discretionary consumer spending due to its portfolio of premium brands that enjoy considerable pricing power and strong consumer demand. Moody's expects that B-F will generate mid-to-high single digit revenue and earnings growth in the next 12-18 months as spirits consumption continues to expand. The rating is constrained by a relatively small scale and limited product diversification with a meaningful concentration of sales and profits from Jack Daniel's brand family. B-F has historically maintained conservative financial policies. However, financial leverage is elevated following two sizeable acquisitions completed in November of 2022 and January 2023 which were partly debt funded, positioning the company more weakly in the rating category. Following a 2021 special dividend, Moody's expects regular dividends to be maintained at modest levels going forward. Failure to improve credit metrics after the acquisitions or further large debt funded acquisitions or special dividends before leverage is reduced could result in negative rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Brown-Forman will successfully integrate both Gin Mare (ultra-premium gin) and Diplomático (super-premium rum) and achieve expected cost synergies while taking actions to mitigate the risks associated with the acquisitions. Additionally, Moody's expects the company will continue to grow earnings, which will enable the company to improve credit metrics while continuing solid reinvestment and innovation.

The ratings could be upgraded if B-F achieves significantly greater scale and product diversity while improving credit metrics. The company would also need to maintain its conservative financial policy to be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, or if liquidity weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive including further large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions. An EBITA margin sustained below 27%, debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.0x or retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 35% could also result in a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Brown Forman's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-Low (CIS-2). This reflects our assessment that ESG attributes overall have a neutral-to-low impact on the rating. Moderately negative environmental risks exist in relation to water management, natural capital and waste and pollution while social risk is highly negative due to high customer relations risk related to the spirits category. However, the company's positive governance factors - especially in terms of positive financial strategy and risk management - represent important mitigants.

Environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) for Brown Forman in line with our view of alcoholic drinks manufacturers. This mainly reflects the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and its reliance on natural capital in relation to the production of key agricultural ingredients for alcoholic products. While raw materials typically represent a modest component of beverage companies' cost structure, alcoholic beverage producers rely on the availability of water and specific ingredients, some of which are difficult to obtain or to substitute. These risks are partially mitigated by the company's product and geographic diversification and its efforts with regard to water stewardship and sustainability. Brown-Forman has been very active in sustainability efforts and remains focused on reducing its carbon footprint. We view physical climate risk and carbon transition risks as neutral to low for Brown Forman.

Like many other alcoholic beverage companies, Brown Forman's social Issuer Profile Score is highly negative (S-4), primarily reflecting the significant brand reputation risks and exposure to responsible marketing and distribution related to the sale of alcoholic beverages. While the industry is subject to some risk due to health concerns such as alcoholism and the impact of drunk driving, the industry as a whole, and Brown-Forman in particular, have made meaningful efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic beverage products. Social risks also include exposure to potential changes in demographics and societal trends that could lead to volume pressure, but we view the risk as largely mitigated by ongoing premiumization and product innovation. These risks are balanced by neutral to low risks to health and safety, human capital and responsible production. The coronavirus pandemic is still weighing on overall demand recovery, but gradual consumer pattern normalization from the initial heavy shift toward at-home consumption should result in further recovery in profitability.

Brown Forman's positive (G-1) governance score reflects its conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices and an experienced management team with good credibility and a long track record. Concentrated ownership creates potential risk since the Brown family controls approximately 67% of the voting stock of the publicly-traded company, holds over a 50% economic interest and has 4 representatives on the 12 member board. We nevertheless believe that Brown-Forman's financial policies will remain relatively conservative, reflecting a high degree of risk aversion on the part of the Brown family. Brown-Forman maintains a stable dividend payout ratio -- usually around 35-40% of its annual net income that still leaves meaningful free cash flow. Brown-Forman has tended to be somewhat risk averse, pursuing mostly smaller, bolt-on acquisitions and has not been willing to tolerate high leverage for long periods of time. While Brown-Forman has periodically paid special dividends and made smaller acquisitions, debt-to-EBITDA leverage has generally not exceeded the mid-two times range and is typically reduced after such events. The company does not have a publicly stated leverage target. We view positively that the company did not undertake share repurchases in fiscal 2021 in the face of uncertainties related to the coronavirus. The financial policies tend to be more aligned with fixed income investors because the family takes a longer-term view of the health of the company rather than managing for short term gains. Family-controlled companies are nevertheless exposed to various risks including the potential for operating and financial strategy shifts and certain constraints around dividend reduction. Conservative financial policies provide an offset for such risks.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360647. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Brown-Forman Corporation, based in Louisville, KY, is the largest American-owned spirits and wine company. Brown-Forman is best known for its Jack Daniel's brand, on which it relies heavily despite growing diversification in its product portfolio. Other well-known brands include Finlandia vodka, el Jimador and Herradura tequilas, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester bourbon whiskeys, and Sonoma-Cutrer wines. Brown-Forman products are sold in more than 170 countries with the largest operations in the US, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany, France, and Poland. Brown-Forman is a publicly-traded but family-controlled company, with the Brown family owning more than two-thirds of its voting stock and over 50% economic interest. The company's fiscal year end is April 30. Net sales approximated $4.1 billion as of the last twelve months ended January 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

