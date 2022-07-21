Moody's assigns A1 to CHRISTUS Health's Ser. 2022A&B; stable outlook

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to CHRISTUS Health's Revenue Bonds (CHRISTUS Health) Series 2022A (approximately $300 million) and Revenue Refunding Bonds (CHRISTUS Health) Series 2022B ($24.3 million). The bonds will be issued through Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation, TX. At the same time, the A1 on outstanding revenue bonds was affirmed. The outlook is stable. The system will have approximately $1.8 billion of proforma debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment and affirmation of the A1 reflects CHRISTUS Health's diversification and good market positions in most markets, which will support a continuation of very consistent margins. Expansion strategies, population growth in certain markets, and profitable international operations will extend a history of strong revenue growth. While days cash on hand will likely remain modest, in part due to enterprise growth that exceeds increases in cash, manageable capital spending and a comparatively low allocation to equity investments will help stabilize this metric. Increases in absolute cashflow and liquidity over the last several years will allow the system to absorb the upcoming new debt issuance, but both debt-to-cashflow and cash-to-debt will likely remain unfavorable compared with peers for some time. Competition in most markets will require ongoing investment in facilities and staff and locations along the Gulf coast will be at risk to hurricanes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects expectations that operating cashflow margins and days cash on hand will be relatively consistent with the last several years. The outlook also anticipates no additional debt outside of merger or acquisition related leverage and that any mergers or acquisitions would not be dilutive.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and sustained improvement in leverage metrics
- Sustained growth in liquidity
- Sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Additional debt or worsening of leverage metrics
- Inability to sustain current levels of operating performance
- Reduction in liquidity
- Dilutive acquisition or merger
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of the obligated group members' gross revenue, including their respective accounts receivables and receipts, as defined in the bond documents. The obligated group members include: CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS Health Northern Louisiana, CHRISTUS Health Central Louisiana, CHRISTUS Health Southeast Texas, CHRISTUS Health Ark-LA-Tex, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Corporation, Mother Frances Hospital Regional Health Care Center, Good Shepherd Hospital, Inc., CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, CHRISTUS Hopkins Health Alliance, Mother Frances Hospital-Winnsboro, Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville, Champion EMS, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, and C.H. Wilkinson Physician Network. Based on fiscal 2021, the obligated group represents 73% of total system revenue. The largest entities outside of the obligated group are CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (joint venture in Santa Fe, NM) and the international operations.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2022A proceeds will be used to provide approximately $300 million for capital projects and Series 2022B to refinance the Series 2005A-6 bonds ($26.5 million).
PROFILE
CHRISTUS is a Catholic not-for-profit health system with $6.7 billion in total operating revenue at fiscal 2021. The system owns and/or operates facilities in four states in the US (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico), and in Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The healthcare facilities owned and operated by members of the system include general acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and clinics. Texas operations account for approximately 73% of revenue with the largest market in Northeast Texas.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
