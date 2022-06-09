Moody's assigns A1 to California Community Choice Financing Authority Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an A1 rating to California Community Choice Financing Authority (the Issuer) Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A-1, Series 2022A-2 and Series 2022A-3 (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Morgan Stanley (A1) as guarantor for payments due under (a) the Prepaid Energy Sales Agreement (ESA) (including the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE)), (b) the back-end commodity swap, and (c) the interest rate swap for series A-2 and A-3;

(ii) the credit quality of the provider of the investment agreement (if any) provided for the debt service account (such provider, which will initially be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds, will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and

(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's senior unsecured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's senior unsecured obligations.

» Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement provider (if any).

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Morgan Stanley Energy Structuring, L.L.C. (MSES) (the Energy Supplier) for the delivery of a specified quantity of electricity to be delivered over an approximately 30-year period. The Issuer will sell electricity acquired under the ESA to East Bay Community Energy Authority (East Bay) (the Project Participant) pursuant to an Energy Supply Contract. The Project Participant will enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the purchase of electricity which they are assigning to MSES (Assigned Electricity), which will then be delivered to the issuer under the ESA. These PPAs are for two years which is the Initial EPS Energy Period.

The series A-1 Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term rate period at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The series A-2 Bonds are being issued in an initial SIFMA index period. The series A-3 Bonds are being issued in an initial SOFR index period. The initial interest rate periods for all series are scheduled to end on July 31, 2028* and the Bonds are scheduled to be subject to mandatory tender on the day following such rate period (August 1, 2028*). Following the initial rate periods the Bonds may be converted to the daily, weekly, CP, index or fixed rate modes. (*preliminary dates, subject to change).

During the initial interest rate periods, a failed remarketing occurs if (i) on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the mandatory purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement, firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds, or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth business day preceding such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in an automatic termination of the ESA and a mandatory redemption of the Bonds would occur on the mandatory purchase date. In the case of a failed remarketing, MSES will make the termination payment on the last business day of the then current long-term interest rate period. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date at the end of the initial interest rate periods, as MSES has the option to terminate the Morgan Stanley guaranty of MSES's payment obligations under the ESA (including the RPE) on that date.

Pursuant to the ESA between the Energy Supplier and the Issuer, the Energy Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer electricity in quantities specified in the ESA. The Issuer will in turn sell such quantities of electricity to the Project Participant at their Contract Price pursuant to their Energy Supply Contract. The Contract Price which East Bay pays for assigned electricity will be based upon the day-ahead price (the Index Price). The payments to be received from East Bay net of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swap described below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders for series A-1 and to the interest rate swap counterparty for series A-2 and series A-3.

Should the Project Participant fail to make a payment for delivered electricity, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the RPE. Upon receipt of such notice, MSES shall purchase such receivable. The RPE is sized to exceed the maximum volume of two months of electricity delivered to the Project Participant. Therefore, risk of non-payment for delivered electricity by the Project Participant is covered by Morgan Stanley as guarantor of MSES's payment obligations under the RPE.

If the Project Participant defaults in its payments, the trustee will notify: (i) the Issuer and instruct it to immediately suspend delivery of electricity and (ii) the Energy Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing electricity on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of electricity under this scenario obligates the Energy Supplier to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Index Price applicable to such portion of the monthly quantity during the Initial EPS Energy Period and during any EPS Energy Period subsequent to the Initial EPS Energy Period.

Since the revenue received from electricity sales to East Bay is variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty.

Under a separate interest rate swap with MSES, the Issuer will make fixed monthly payments and receive payments sufficient to pay the index rate on series A-2 and series A-3 on a net basis. MSES's payments under the interest rate swap are also guaranteed by Morgan Stanley.

The Commodity Swap includes standard ISDA events of default and termination events. A termination of the Commodity Swap for defaults of the Commodity Swap Counterparty, defaults of the Issuer or any other termination event will lead to an automatic termination event under the ESA and a redemption of the Bonds unless a replacement swap becomes effective as of such early termination date. If the Commodity Swap terminates and is not replaced within 120 days, the ESA will terminate, and an early termination date will be declared on the last day of the month following the date of the termination of the ESA. Payments by MSES under the Back-End Commodity Swap (described below) will continue to be made during any replacement period applicable to the Commodity Swap.

As part of the transaction, MSES and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid energy supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of the Commodity Swap. Payment obligations of MSES under this swap are guaranteed by Morgan Stanley.

In the event of (i) a failure to accept electricity or (ii) a failure of the Energy Supplier to deliver electricity, the Energy Supplier will remarket such electricity and will make payments at least equal to the Index Price applicable to such portion of the monthly quantity during the Initial EPS Energy Periods and during any EPS Energy Period subsequent to the Initial EPS Energy Period.

In the event of an event of force majeure, the Energy Supplier will make payments at least equal to the Index Price during the Initial EPS Energy Period and with respect to any other EPS Energy Period.

In the event the assigned agreements terminate or if following an EPS Energy Period assigned energy is not available for delivery, the Energy Supplier shall remarket base energy and will be obligated to pay the Issuer no less than the Index Price less the discount. In addition, if the Energy Supplier fails to deliver base energy due to force majeure the Energy Supplier will pay the Index Price.

In the event of an early termination of the ESA at the option of either the Issuer or Energy Supplier or due to an automatic early termination event, the ESA will terminate as of the early termination date. Upon the early termination date, electricity deliveries will cease and obligations of both the Issuer and the Energy Supplier will terminate. The Energy Supplier will make the termination payment in an amount set forth in the monthly schedule listed in the ESA. The termination payment will be made on (i) the last business day of the month following the month in which such early termination event occurred or (ii) on the business day preceding the mandatory tender date in the event of a failed remarketing. Such final payment amount, combined with amounts on deposit in the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value for Series A-1 or at par for Series A-2 and A-3, plus accrued interest.

Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed on the first day of the month following the termination payment date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

