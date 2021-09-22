Moody's assigns A1 to Central Municipal Power Agency/Services, MN Brookings-Southeast Twin Cities Transmission Project Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021; outlook is stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Central Municipal Power Agency/Services' approximate $18.235 million Brookings-Southeast Twin Cities Transmission Project Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating of Central Municipal Power Agency/Services' Brookings - Southeast Twin Cities Transmission Project (CMMPA transmission project) reflects the essential service the transmission line provides, bringing wind energy from North Dakota to Minnesota. The project, which provides CMMPA transmission project participants with 4.1% of the total transmission line's capacity rights, has sound bondholder security provisions. These provisions include take-or-pay contracts with participants that have an A3 weighted average credit quality, the unregulated rate setting ability for CMMPA transmission project's participants and a reliable FERC cost recovery order. The rating also incorporates strong financial metrics given the project's higher transmission revenues driven from updated revenue requirements coupled with the lower debt service level from 2021 onwards. We also take into consideration that the participants will continue to see a net positive return on this project for the foreseeable future. The rating is tempered by the relatively small size of the project's participant municipal utility systems, and by the consideration that federal regulation on interstate transmission cost recovery can change impacting cash flow, with the latest change on return on equity occurring in May 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of stable operating and financial performance given the lower operating risk profile of transmission projects and reliable FERC cost recovery order.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) above 3.0x for an extended period

- Decline in the debt ratio to below 50% on a sustained basis

- Significant improvement in participant credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increased reliance on participants to pay for project's costs

- Deterioration of credit quality of the participants or failure of participants to honor take-or-pay contracts

- Significant decline in project unrestricted liquidity

- FOCC below 1.6x for an extended period

- Extended line outage weakening service reliability

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable solely by a pledge and assignment of and security interest in the Transmission Project Agreement, the Transmission Asset Assignment Agreement, the Upstream Project Agreements, and other revenues pledged under the resolution. The Transmission Project Agreement includes participant interest entitlements, a 35% step-up provision, and take-or-pay contracts through the life of the bonds. Participant payments are O&M expenses of their electric systems with required payments regardless of whether project is operating, operable, and whether capacity of transmission line is suspended, interrupted, interfered with or curtailed or terminated.

While the ultimate security is the CMMPA take-or-pay contract obligation with its members participating in the CMMPA transmission project, FERC's approval of the recovery of costs and incentives, including cost recovery if project is abandoned, is a strong security feature.

Additional bonds can be issued and there is no related stress test. The debt service reserve requirement, established by each supplemental resolution, is currently average annual debt service.

CMMPA and its participants are not regulated as to their rates. CMMPA is a non-jurisdictional utility and not FERC regulated. But under the CMMPA-MISO agreements the transmission line falls under MISO control and revenues are under the MISO tariff as approved by FERC. The CMMPA pledges in the bond resolution to adjust rates to meet its costs and the participants have covenanted to set rates to cover all costs. The monthly transmission project costs are intended to fully recover debt service, operating costs and any capital investment.

FERC Docket Order No. ELO8-000 provides for 100% of prudently incurred construction work in the CMMPA rate base and for 100% recovery of incurred costs of transmission facilities that are cancelled or abandoned for reasons beyond the control of CMMPA. The FERC used a hypothetical capital structure of 50% equity and 50% debt with the equity components having a 12.38% rate of return (currently at 10.02%). CMMPA is entitled to recovery of all prior incurred costs including $5.5 million of costs as a regulatory asset over the first five years after the energizing of the first segment of the Brookings line.

To facilitate the operational control by the Midwest ISO of CMMPA's 4.1% ownership in the Brookings Project, and to allow CMMPA to receive payments from Midwest ISO under the owners agreement and the Midwest ISO Tariff, each participant has assigned to CMMPA its capacity rights share. CMMPA transmission project participants will receive credit against their portion of the monthly transmission project costs to the extent amounts received from Midwest ISO are properly allocated to each participant. The participants have to pay full costs regardless of the Midwest ISO credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The approximate $18.235 million Series 2021 refunding bonds will partially refund the Series 2012 bonds. The estimated net present value savings post issuance is approximately $6.128 million or 27% of refunded bonds. Savings will be uniform over the life of the bonds and there will be no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Central Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (CMMPA) is a municipal power agency created in 1987 pursuant to Minnesota statute. The agency was established to serve the mutual needs of its members and has the power and authority to finance and acquire facilities for generation and transmission. The Agency is governed by a 12-member board of directors appointed by their municipalities.

Central Municipal Power Agency/Services (CMPAS) operates as a municipal utilities service company for its members and nonmember municipal utilities. Services include utility management services, monitoring and control services, capacity purchases and sales, metering services and dispatching of electricity. CMPAS and CMMPA share a common board of directors.

In the case of the Brookings - Southeast Twin Cities Transmission Project (CMMPA transmission project), CMMPA project transmission's participants have a 4.1% transmission capacity rights share to a 250 mile 345 kV transmission line and a 4 mile 115 kV transmission line from Brookings County, South Dakota to the southeast part of the Minneapolis St. Paul metropolitan area. There are a series of interconnections along the transmission line for the portability of energy, including wind energy from North Dakota. The transmission project came on-line in March 2015. The co-owners of the transmission project, and their respective ownership shares, include: CMMPA (4.1%); Great River Energy (16.3%); Northern States Power Company (Minnesota) (70.8%); Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (5.0%); and Otter Tail Power Company (4.0%).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Lee

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

