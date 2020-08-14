Moody's assigns A1 to Children's Hospital, D.C. (dba Children's National Medical Center, DC) Ser. 2020; outlook stable

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to Children's Hospital, D.C. (dba Children's National Medical Center) proposed $300 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2020. The Series 2020 bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate securities maturing in 2050. Moody's concurrently affirmed the A1 on outstanding debt of Children's Hospital, D.C. (dba Children's National Medical Center). The action affects approximately $658 million of total rated debt to be outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and assignment of the A1 anticipates that Children's National Medical Center (CNMC) will resume solid operating cashflow in 2021, after a brief disruption from COVID-19 which will largely be offset by CARES funding, as demand has shown solid recovery. Recovery of the operating cashflow margin to pre-outbreak levels will provide CNMC the ability to absorb the sizeable proposed debt issuance. It is expected that the proposed taxable debt proceeds will bolster days cash, but temper the cushion unrestricted cash provides for leverage. That said, CNMC will be positioned to afford capital spend from cash-flow without diluting liquidity as strategic projects are identified over the next several years. CNMC will continue to benefit from its national reputation while building on its already leading market position by expanding its regional ambulatory presence and its inpatient capacity through further development of Children's National at Walter Reed. The A1 also anticipates that cash flow will provide for incremental reduction of financial leverage as no further debt is anticipated. Debt structure risks will remain manageable. The credit profile will be constrained by high financial leverage, a high dependency on Medicaid, which is at risk for cutbacks, and an ever evolving competitive landscape which includes nearby tertiary level providers who offer pediatric care.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in volume and short-term revenue losses. Though the organization's margins and healthy liquidity levels prior to COVID-19 and relief funding from the CARES Act have helped to offset margin pressures in fiscal 2020, a high degree of uncertainty still remains around the longer term potential impact of COVID-19. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that CNMC will continue to capture leading market share and resume solid operating margins to absorb the sizeable increase in debt. It is expected that capital spend will be addressed judiciously from cash flow and proceeds over time to allow for maintenance of strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Durable, strengthening of operating profitability and cash flow that translates to notably improved measures of operating leverage

- Material growth of absolute unrestricted liquidity which translates into measurably stronger debt cushion

- Continued enterprise growth

- Continued increase in fund-raising capabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Protracted decline in margins

- Additional financial leverage

- Measurable contraction of unrestricted cash and investments

- Greater than expected impact on performance from disruptions related to COVID-19

LEGAL SECURITY

The Hospital, Children's National at Walter Reed and the Foundation comprise the Obligated Group. The bonds are secured under an amended and restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI), taking affect with this issuance, by a pledge of gross receipts of the Obligated Group. The Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) may be calculated using the Obligated Group or the Combined Group (which is comprised of all Obligated Group Members and all Restricted Affiliates). The MTI includes a minimum DSCR of 1.1 times. If the DSCR falls below 1.1 times and days cash is below 150 days, a consultant must be engaged. An Event of Default (EOD) will occur if: the DSCR for any two consecutive Fiscal Years is less than 1.0 times, the Combined Group has less than 150 days cash as of the end of such second consecutive Fiscal Year, and the Long-Term Debt to Capitalization of the Combined Group exceeds 66-2/3% as of the end of such second consecutive Fiscal Year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020 proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, refinancing certain existing indebtedness, and paying expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds.

PROFILE

Children's Hospital, D.C., Children's Hospital Foundation (the Foundation) and their affiliates are wholly-controlled subsidiaries of Children's National Medical Center (CNMC). The Hospital, known as the Sheikh Zayed Campus, owns and operates a pediatric, acute care and teaching hospital in northwest Washington, D.C. with 323 licensed beds, including a 66 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds. The Sheikh Zayed Campus is on land leased from the Washington Hospital Center, which is a part of MedStar Health (the land lease runs through 2069). In addition to the Sheikh Zayed Campus, the Hospital operates several health and outpatient centers in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and contracts with several adult acute care hospitals within the Mid-Atlantic region to provide certain specialty pediatric services otherwise unavailable in their respective communities. In September 2019, Children's National combined with HSC Health Care System (HSC) when CNMC became the sole corporate member of HSC. HSC is a non-profit healthcare system located in the District. Its operations include a pediatric sub-acute care specialty hospital, outpatient therapy center, skilled nursing facility, home health services and a special needs health plan.

The Hospital serves as the Department of Pediatrics of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (the GW Medical School), and the Hospital's Pediatric Residency Training Program is associated with the GW Medical School.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

