Moody's assigns A1 to Children's Hospital and Medical Center's (NE) Ser. 2020A and Ser. 2020B; outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Health Facilities Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Children's Hospital Obligated Group) Series 2020A with an approximate par value of $79.2 million and Health Facilities Revenue Bonds (Children's Hospital Obligated Group) Series 2020B with an approximate par value of $26.3 million. The bonds are expected to be issued through Douglas County Hospital Authority No. 2, Nebraska, as fixed rate securities. The Series 2020A bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate securities with a 30-year final maturity; the Series 2020B Bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate five-year put bonds with a 33-year final maturity. Simultaneously, we have affirmed the A1 rating on existing revenue bonds. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A1 reflects Children's Hospital & Medical Center's fundamental credits strengths including a history of robust operating performance, strong liquidity metrics, and a favorable market position due to its status as the only independent children's hospital in the State of Nebraska. Margins will remain solid over the long term and support adequate debt metrics, but are expected to weaken with an anticipated ramp up of expenses as the new tower comes online in fiscal 2021. Similarly, strong measures of liquidity will be maintained, though some decline is anticipated given a portion of the large expansion project will be funded with cash. Additionally, the proposed debt issuance will increase debt by approximately 50% and will stress certain debt measures like debt to operating revenue and cash to debt, which are expected to become weaker than the medians for the rating category.Over the past many years, Children's market share has continued to improve, and financial resources have been sound, a trend we expect to continue into the future. Ongoing challenges include its relatively small size, the existence of material competition from nearby adult hospitals - particularly within neonatology - and the completion and opening of the expansion project. Furthermore, results in 2020 will likely come under stress over the short term due to the temporary suspension of electives, reduced volumes, increased expenses, and other pressures related to COVID-19.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which is significantly reducing revenue from elective services and elevating certain costs. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the organization will be able to absorb the proposed new debt issuance and maintain adequate debt metrics, despite the expected decrease in liquidity and profitability over the next two years. It also assumes that the new project will be completed as expected and operated successfully. The outlook also incorporates the organization's robust pre-COVID margins and assumes a return to sound operating performance following containment of the pandemic. Nevertheless, there is a high degree of uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 given rapidly changing developments, the unknown length of disruption, and the potential economic fallout post containment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Very material increase in revenue base

- Increased cashflow diversification

- Maintenance of superior operating and balance sheet measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unexpected high level of operating disruption associated with coronavirus cases or much more severe downturn in the economy

- Material decline in operating performance beyond expectations

- Weakening of balance sheet measures beyond expectations

- Issuance of additional debt

- Complications relating to execution of project

- Unfavorable change to market landscape

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the Obligated Group, which includes Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital Foundation. Moody's analysis is based on Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Affiliates (Children's), which includes the Obligated Group, Children's Physicians, and Children's Health Network. The Obligated Group represents 91% of system revenues, and 99% of system net assets.

With the issuance of the Series 2020 Bonds, Children's is looking to amend certain provisions of the Master Indenture. The Proposed Springing Amendments will not become effective until the date on which (A) the Master Trustee has received the consent and approval of the holders of not less than 51% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes and other Master Indenture Obligations which are outstanding under the Master Indenture to the Proposed Springing Amendments and (B) the Master Trustee has been provided with a certificate of Children's stating that all other consents required have been received.

The most significant amendments include modifications to additional indebtedness tests, substitution of notes provisions, restrictions as to encumbrances, restrictions on transfers of property, and the application of GAAP. The supplemental indenture proposes a springing amendment to the maximum annual debt service coverage and what constitutes an event of default. Under the new supplemental indenture maximum annual debt service coverage could fall below 1.0 times and not trigger an event of default as long as the obligated group's MADS coverage was 1.0 times or greater the prior fiscal year and the obligated group had at least 100 days cash on hand on the last day of its fiscal year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020 Bonds will be used to: (i) redeem and refund a portion of the Series 2008A, (ii) redeem and refund the remaining portion of the Series 2014 Bonds (iii) pay or reimburse a portion of the costs of certain capital projects, and (iv) pay certain costs associated with the issuance of the Bonds.

PROFILE

Children's Hospital & Medical Center is a 501-c-3 corporation headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. It operates a 145-bed acute care pediatric hospital, is a joint member in two physician groups, and offers significant out-patient services. Children's is the only independent children's hospital in the State of Nebraska, and it has a 73% local market share in pediatrics.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

