Moody's assigns A1 to China Three Gorges' guaranteed USD notes, outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed guaranteed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Three Gorges Finance I (Cayman Islands) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, A1 stable). The senior unsecured notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CTG.

The ratings outlook is stable.

CTG plans to use the net proceeds of the notes for refinancing of indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CTG's A1 issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating on Three Gorges Finance I (Cayman Islands) Ltd.'s proposed guaranteed notes reflect the company's sound standalone credit profile, underpinned by its position as the world's leading hydropower company and our expectation of a very high likelihood of support from the Chinese government, if needed," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The proposed issuance will not materially affect CTG's credit metrics, as the size of the issuance is manageable relative to the company's overall scale, and because part of the net proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt," adds Li.

CTG's A1 issuer rating primarily combines its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence, on the Government of China (A1 stable), which results in four notches of uplift to its final rating.

This support assessment reflects CTG's 100% government ownership, the company's high strategic importance to China's clean energy development, water conservation and urbanization, and the government's history of providing a high level of support. The assessment also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected by the A1 sovereign rating.

CTG's baa2 BCA reflects (1) the company's leading position in the Chinese and global hydropower industries, (2) a domestic policy framework that favors renewable energy, (3) the stable cash flow from the company's large-scale operating assets, and (4) the company's good access to capital markets and banking credit facilities.

At the same time, CTG's BCA takes into consideration (1) the social and environmental risks associated with the company's large-scale hydro projects, which is exposed to climate risks and may result in large contingent liabilities; (2) the financial strain and execution risks related to the company's domestic hydropower projects under construction and overseas investments; and (3) the concentration risks in the company's domestic hydro generation assets.

The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that (1) CTG's BCA will remain appropriately positioned at baa2; (2) that the Chinese government's ability to provide continued policy and regulatory support will remain intact; and (3) the government will maintain its ownership of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term because the rating is already at the same level as the sovereign rating.

CTG's BCA could be upgraded if there are material improvements in China's regulatory framework, with an established track record of the tariff-setting mechanism. The credit metrics that we would consider for a BCA upgrade include adjusted debt/capitalization below 35% and funds from operations (FFO, which is cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes)/debt above 30%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's would also upgrade the rating if there is a strengthening of the Chinese government's ability to provide support, which would be illustrated by an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

CTG's rating could be downgraded if the company's BCA deteriorates and there is any weakening in the company's relative importance in the implementation of strategic national policy goals that may result in a lower willingness of the central government to provide support. CTG's rating could also be downgraded if China's sovereign rating is downgraded.

CTG's BCA could be downgraded if (1) the company incurs material cost overruns or delays in its major projects; (2) it is unable to obtain sufficient external funding to support capital spending or refinance maturing debt; (3) social and environmental events lead to significant liabilities; (4) CTG engages in large-scale debt-funded M&As; or (5) changes in the current supportive government policies weaken CTG's profitability and debt-service coverage. The credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a BCA downgrade include adjusted debt/capitalization above 50%, or FFO/debt below 10%, or both on a sustained basis. However, a lowering of CTG's BCA (other things being equal) may not immediately affect its final rating, given the very high likelihood of support from the Chinese government.

In addition to environmental and social risk considerations mentioned above, the ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CTG has low carbon transition risk within the utility sector, given that nearly all its installed capacity consists of hydro, solar and wind power. CTG's expansion pipeline remains focused on clean and renewable energy, which we expect to account for over 95% of CTG's installed capacity mix in the next three to five years.

CTG's credit is less affected by governance risk, considering its full government ownership, direct supervision and management by China's central government, established record in balancing financial strength and expansion targets, and better-than-peer transparency as a result of active international capital market activities, under both CTG and China Yangtze Power.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) is a wholly state-owned enterprise directly under the Chinese central government. It is 90% owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and 10% owned by the Social Security Funds as of the end of March 2020. CTG was set up in 1993 as the owner and operator of the Three Gorges Project (TGP) along the Yangtze River, the largest hydroelectric project globally in terms of total installed capacity.

As of year-end 2019, CTG had a total installed capacity of 75.0 gigawatts (GW), of which 9.3 GW are overseas projects in Brazil, Germany and South Asia. Its domestic hydropower accounted for 49.5 GW, and domestic wind and solar capacity for 11.5 GW. The company also has 30 GW of hydro capacity planned, most of which will gradually put into operation before 2022.

CTG reported RMB98.5 billion in revenue in 2019, up 5.8% from a year earlier, of which 82.0% was from power sales, 9.1% from contracting and 1.2% from wind power equipment manufacturing.

