Moody's assigns A1 to City of Starkville, MS' GO Bonds

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Starkville's Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B (Starkville, Mississippi, Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond Project). The bonds have an expected par value of $9.5 million. Moody's maintains an A1 rating on the city's outstanding GO bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating assignment reflects the city's moderately sized but growing economy inclusive of an expanding tax base and below average resident wealth indicators. The city also benefits from the institutional presence of Mississippi State University (Aa2 stable). The rating is also driven by the city's narrower than average but consistent reserves that we anticipate will remain stable through fiscal 2020. The city's pension costs are elevated though the debt burden is manageable.

Since our last review in March, the city reports surplus operations for fiscal 2019 that are in line with our prior expectations. The city also continues to expect to close fiscal 2020 with a modest general fund surplus ranging between $300,000 and $400,000 as a result of a host of budget cuts made in response to the slowing economy. This includes the furlough of 47 staff and other cost saving measures. The city expects to bring back much of the furloughed personnel though it will continue cost controls such as restrictions on travel and equipment purchases and a hiring freeze. The economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak include a reduction in budgeted sales tax revenues for fiscal 2021. Among the largest contributors to this revenue and economic activity in general is Mississippi State University, which currently plans to open in the fall with a mix of online and in-person class offerings. The impact to the university's football season is yet unknown though the city has reduced sales tax budgeted sales tax expectations as a contingency.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Starkville is not currently susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus in part because the shutdown of the state and local economy was shorter than in many other parts of the county. However, Mississippi state is undergoing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that could lengthen period to economic recovery for both the state and city. Impacts to Mississippi State University, which is a key institutional presence in the city, will be a key component to our assessment our view of the city's economy and recovery. The longer term credit impact of the outbreak will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Starkville changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of operating surpluses leading to improved reserve and liquidity positions

- Material expansion of taxable base

- Improved wealth and income indicator

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Narrowing of financial position

- Material growth to debt and pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B will be issued by the Mississippi Development Bank. Concurrently, the city will issue a Qualified Obligation. From the proceeds of the special obligation bonds, the Bank intends to purchase the Qualified Obligation bond and, upon purchase, will pledge to the Trustee the Qualified Obligation of the city. The Qualified Obligation will be a general obligation of the city secured by its full faith and credit and ad valorem taxing authority. While the obligation is an unlimited obligation of the city, we note that it intends to rely on sales tax revenues from food, beverage and hotels to make debt service payments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Starkville will use proceeds from the sale to fund the acquisition and construction of a sports complex.

PROFILE

The City of Starkville is located approximately 125 miles northeast of the City of Jackson (Baa3 negative) and 165 miles southeast of the City of Memphis, Tennessee (Aa2 stable). The city's economy is largely based in manufacturing and retail and benefits from the presence of a major university. Starkville, along with the cities of Columbus (A3 negative) and West Point, comprise the Golden Triangle region of the state. The city's estimated population is approximately 25,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

