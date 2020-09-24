Moody's assigns A1 to City of Wentzville, MO's Refunding COPs, Series 2020

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Wentzville, MO's $3.8 million Refunding Certificates of Participation (City of Wentzville, Missouri, Lessee), Series 2020. Moody's maintains the city's Aa3 issuer rating which is equivalent to a hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. Additionally, we maintain the A1 rating on appropriation debt issued for an essential purpose (Series 2008, 2010B, 2015, 2015B and 2016 COPs). Post-sale, the city will have $56 million in appropriation debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base supported by above average resident income indices with modest exposure to automobile manufacturing, stable financial operations with reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenue offset by the city's maintenance of strong operating reserves, and low pension liabilities. The rating also incorporates the city's slightly above average debt profile burdened by heightened risks associated with the structure of previously issued appropriation debt.
The A1 rating on the city's appropriation debt reflects a one notch distinction from the city's issuer rating and incorporates the annual risk of non-appropriation and the more essential purpose of the financed project or leased assets (sewer lift station for the Series 2008 leasehold revenue bonds; police station for the Series 2010B, 2015, 2015B, and 2020 COPs; water tower and booster pumps for the Series 2016 COPs).
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material growth and diversification of the tax base
- Successful completion of the recreation facility project and demonstrated trend of materially higher than sum sufficient coverage from the primary intended sales tax revenue source
- Upgrade of the city's issuer rating (appropriation ratings)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material trend of narrowing reserves
- Delay in construction of the recreation facility, which could increase costs and/or require financial support from the city's general fund or other operating funds
- Significant contraction of the tax base
- Further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding growth in taxable value or revenues
- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (appropriation ratings)
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's obligation to make basic rent payments and other payments under the lease is subject to annual appropriation by the City Council. The base lease is for a term ending August 1, 2052 unless sooner terminated if the city makes all payments required by the lease; the Series 2020 certificates are scheduled to mature February 1, 2032. The city intends to satisfy its obligation to pay the basic rent payments from a portion of a one-half cent Park Sales Tax, and to the extent necessary, from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, general fund revenues or any other funds legally available for such purpose.
The leased property consists of a ten-acre site owned by the city and the police station located on the property.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the certificates, together with other funds of the city, will be used to currently refund certain maturities of the city's Certificates of Participation, Series 2010B for interest savings with no extension of maturity.
PROFILE
Wentzville is located in St. Charles County, roughly 35 miles west of the City of St. Louis (Baa1 stable) at the intersection of Interstate highways 70 and 64. As of 2019, the city's estimated population was 41,784 residents.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kenneth Surgenor
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Dallas
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Douglas Goldmacher
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653