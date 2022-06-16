Moody's assigns A1 to Clark County School District, NV's 2022A GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Clark County School District, NV's General Obligation (Limited Tax) Building Bonds Series 2022A expected to be issued in the amount of $200 million. Moody's maintains an A1 issuer rating and A1 ratings on the district's $3.3 billion in outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance the district will have $3.5 billion in outstanding GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects a weak general fund reserve position, which has been chronically thin but improving in recent years, offset by healthy reserves available for debt service. The rating further incorporates the district's extremely large service territory and economy that includes the City of Las Vegas (Aa2 stable) and a massive scale of operations that serves roughly 75% of the State of Nevada (Aa1 stable), underpinning its importance to the state. Although future debt and capital needs are substantial, the district's debt amortizes rapidly. The rating further reflects the district's elevated pension liabilities, and the weak plan-mandated contribution levels are a credit weakness, though overall fixed costs remain manageable.
The absence of a rating distinction between the district's issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as the issuer ratings of local governments in the state.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the region's economy will continue to rapidly recover from pandemic-driven declines and that the district's financial position will continue to show incremental improvements. The stable outlook is further bolstered by historically strong reserves available only for debt service, as are the strong pledge of property taxes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant improvement in the district's financial profile, including sustainable balance and materially increased reserve levels
- Continued trend of self-support of limited tax obligations from dedicated property tax revenues
- Increases in enrollment and wealth measures
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Return to structural imbalance leading to further draws on reserves for both operations and debt service
- Accelerated enrollment declines or a material reduction in wealth measures
- Substantial growth in long-term liabilities and/or fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit pledge of the district, subject to Nevada's constitutional and statutory limitations on overlapping levy rates for ad valorem taxes.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance various capital projects throughout the district.
PROFILE
Clark County School District is the largest school district in Nevada and provides K-12 education to approximately 300,630 students in Clark County (Aa1 stable), covering 8,012 square miles and serving a population of 2.3 million. Within the district's boundaries are the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas (A1 stable), Henderson (Aa2 stable), Boulder City and Mesquite.
